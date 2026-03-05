Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB (publ) proposes new election of Henrik Elmin.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the board members Charlotte Brogren, CTO of Alimak Group AB (publ), Anders Mörck, strategic advisor and Chairman of Troax Group AB, Cecilia Wachtmeister, CEO of IAR Systems AB, Niklas Edling, CEO of Nodica Group AB, Anna Kleine, CEO of Fellowmind Sweden AB and Johan Stakeberg, CEO of Capitola Management AB. As Chairman of the Board the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Charlotte Brogren.

As a new member of the Board the Committee proposes Henrik Elmin, Business Area President Industrial Technique at Atlas Copco AB (publ), a global leader in providing sustainable productivity solutions. Henrik has extensive experience in industrial operations, with a focus on automation and digitalization of the manufacturing process. This proposal implies that the number of board members, appointed by the Annual General Meeting, will be increased from six to seven board members in total for the upcoming term.

The Nomination Committee comprises: Chairman Johan Menckel (Investment AB Latour), Staffan Dahlström (private shareholding), Patrik Jönsson (SEB Investment Management AB), Sophie Larsén (AMF Fonder) and Charlotte Brogren (Chairman of the Board).

Other proposals of the Nomination Committee will be announced in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1,100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,577 million in 2025 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

