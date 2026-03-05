Soitec Secures Multi- Year Agreement to Supply POI Wafers for Skyworks’ Sky5 Platform

Skyworks Solutions to use Soitec’s POI wafers

Bernin (Grenoble), France, March 4, 2026 -- Soitec, a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announced a multi-year agreement to secure volume production of state-of-the-art Piezoelectric-On-Insulator (POI) wafers for Skyworks Solutions. This agreement extends the long-standing relationship between the companies and ensures a reliable, long-term wafer supply to support Skyworks’ future needs.





Under the agreement, Soitec will provide POI wafers for Skyworks’ Sky5 platform to address the demanding RF requirements of today’s 5G smartphones. Well-suited for high-volume manufacturing, the technology offers compactness, robustness, and compatibility with advanced packaging and assembly flows for Front-End modules. Soitec POI provides the breakthrough performance necessary to ensure seamless advanced coexistence in increasingly dense signal environments up to 3+ GHz.

Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, said: “We are very pleased that Soitec POI substrates are now an important part of Skyworks Solutions’ 5G offering for mobile devices. This milestone highlights the industry’s confidence in our high-quality substrates as a key enabler for the next generations of mobile connectivity.”

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,200 patents have been registered by Soitec.





