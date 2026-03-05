AB Tewox completes the construction of a €5 million grocery store in Vilnius

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB Janonio 27, a company managed by the investment company AB Tewox, has successfully completed the construction of a grocery store in Vilnius, located at Burbiškių St. 31. Total investments in the project amount to nearly €5 million.

The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Iki, which starts operations on the newly developed premises on 5 March 2026. The total leasable area is approximately 1,780 sq. m.

It is planned that four more grocery stores will be built in Lithuania in 2026. In total, more than 10,000 sq. m of leasable area will be developed this year.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/