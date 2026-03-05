TakeProfit Introduces Browser-Native Strategy Backtesting Infrastructure

San Francisco, CA, United States, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TakeProfit Inc, operator of the cloud trading platform TakeProfit.com, today announced the release of a fully integrated, cloud-based strategy backtesting module available to both paid subscribers and free-tier users. The launch expands the company’s systematic trading infrastructure at a time when quantitative methodologies are experiencing accelerated adoption among self-directed market participants.

The newly deployed module enables traders to design, simulate, and evaluate rule-based strategies directly within a secure browser-native environment, eliminating the need for local software installation. The functionality is embedded within existing Workspaces and supports custom indicators developed in Indie, the platform’s Python-based scripting language.

Independent industry research indicates sustained structural growth in the global algorithmic trading market. Reports from Fortune Business Insights, Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, and IMARC Group estimate the sector at approximately $21 billion in 2024, with projections approaching $43 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate near 12.9 percent.

Within that expansion, retail traders represent one of the fastest-growing segments. Analysts attribute this shift to increased access to cloud infrastructure, API-driven market data, and streamlined development environments that reduce historical barriers to quantitative experimentation.

According to TakeProfit, the release reflects a broader transition in how systematic trading tools are accessed and deployed beyond traditional institutional workflows.

“The democratization of systematic trading requires more than access to data; it demands infrastructure capable of interpreting that data without technical compromise,” said Alexey Shulzhenko, Founder & CEO of TakeProfit and former CMO of TradingView. “By embedding industrial-grade backtesting directly into a browser-native environment, we are reducing the friction between a trader’s hypothesis and its empirical validation.”

Beyond the backtesting module, the TakeProfit ecosystem includes Indie for custom indicator development, a cloud-based Indicator Marketplace where independent analysts and Creators can publish and monetize proprietary tools, the TakeProfit Screener for advanced market filtering, modular Workspaces, and an integrated Community Feed designed to facilitate research exchange within the platform.

Through its Widgets architecture and centralized Widget Hub, users can configure charting layouts, screening modules, analytical panels, and execution components inside flexible, browser-based Workspaces.

Market data referenced in this release reflects publicly available research reports published as of Q4 2024 by Fortune Business Insights, Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, and IMARC Group. Additional information is available at TakeProfit.com.

About TakeProfit

TakeProfit is a cloud trading platform serving self-directed traders and quantitative market participants. Operated by TakeProfit Inc, the platform integrates advanced charting, Indie scripting for custom indicator development, a cloud-based Indicator Marketplace, the TakeProfit Screener, modular Workspaces, Widgets, a centralized Widget Hub, and a Community Feed supporting independent Creators.

The company was founded by Alexey Shulzhenko, Founder & CEO and former CMO of TradingView.





