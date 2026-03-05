Oculis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced today that Oculis’ management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in March.

Oculis is pleased to present updates of its innovative, highly differentiated, late-stage portfolio as it enters a pivotal phase in its transformation into a leader in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Key highlights include: Privosegtor (PIONEER program) granted breakthrough therapy designation for optic neuritis (ON) as Oculis advances the registrational program in two optic neuropathies to address a potential market opportunity of $7B+ in the U.S. alone; OCS-01 (DIAMOND Phase 3 trials) topline results in diabetic macular edema (DME) on track for Q2 2026; Licaminlimab (PREDICT-1 registrational trial) being evaluated as the first genotype-based development program to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED).

With a strong balance sheet and robust pipeline, Oculis is well-positioned to deliver 6 pivotal readouts with the current funding, to fulfil its mission to save sight and improve eye care with groundbreaking treatments.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 8-11, Miami, FL, USA

Company presentation by Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, on March 10th, 10:40 AM ET.

Webcast link: Register here

Leerink Partners Mountain Meeting

March 22-25, Jackson Hole, WY, USA

Oculis management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

LifeSci Capital Biotech Forum

March 26, New York City, NY, USA

Oculis management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

The company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, are posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

-ENDS-

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: Privosegtor, a breakthrough neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment in optic neuropathies like optic neuritis (ON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with potentially broad clinical applications in various other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME); and Licaminlimab, a novel, topical anti-TNFα in registrational trial, which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors. For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the development plans for Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; and Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, and management, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.