Beachhead Solutions Launches ComplianceEZ 2.0, Delivering Complete Cybersecurity Compliance Lifecycle Management with AI-Powered Expertise

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device layered encryption, security, and data access control, today announced the launch of ComplianceEZ 2.0.

The significantly enhanced compliance management platform—fully integrated into the BeachheadSecure platform at no additional cost—transforms how organizations manage compliance by combining technical control enforcement with built-in compliance education, documentation, and ongoing management and alerting. The solution provides a cost-efficient approach for businesses managing cybersecurity requirements, unlike expensive traditional governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platforms built for dedicated internal compliance teams.

Building on the success of ComplianceEZ 1.0 (which enabled businesses to document how BeachheadSecure’s 68 software controls satisfy more than 600 cybersecurity compliance requirements), version 2.0 introduces a complete cybersecurity compliance lifecycle management system across business-critical mandates. The platform now educates users on regulatory requirements through an AI-powered chatbot, generates audit-ready documentation, tracks real-time compliance scores, and automatically alerts administrators when environments fall below specified compliance thresholds.





“Cybersecurity compliance is a moving target. Regulatory requirements keep evolving, enforcement keeps intensifying, and the cost of falling short keeps rising,” said Cam Roberson, Vice President, Beachhead Solutions. “ComplianceEZ 2.0 gives organizations what they need to stay ahead of it by understanding exactly what’s required, proving they’re meeting it, and getting alerted the moment something slips. We built this because businesses deserve a compliance solution that actually works the way their operations do, continuously and not just at audit time.”

A Complete Cybersecurity Compliance Management System

ComplianceEZ 2.0 addresses the full cybersecurity compliance lifecycle through four integrated capabilities:

Education and built-in expertise: An AI chatbot provides on-demand guidance about specific mandate requirements, control descriptions, and how BeachheadSecure addresses each compliance control. Organizations gain instant expertise without requiring dedicated regulatory specialists, dramatically reducing the learning curve for complex frameworks.





Comprehensive documentation: The platform documents exactly how BeachheadSecure's 68 technical controls satisfy more than 600 requisite controls across CMMC Levels 1 & 2, the FTC Safeguards Rule, HIPAA, ISO 27001, CIS, NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, PCI DSS, and Cyber Essentials. Organizations can also document how they're addressing controls through third-party tools, custom implementations, or combinations of solutions, making ComplianceEZ the central compliance hub for their entire security stack. The platform instantly generates audit-worthy reports proving compliance posture for regulatory audits, cybersecurity insurance applications, and supply chain security questionnaires.





Real-time compliance scoring: A sophisticated scoring system provides evidence-based compliance postures, showing the percentage of devices meeting each required control. Organizations can see at a glance where they stand across all mandated requirements.





Continuous management and alerting: Administrators set compliance thresholds for each control (e.g., 99% of devices must maintain encryption) and receive automatic notifications whenever environments fall below specified levels. This proactive alert system ensures compliance gaps are addressed before they become audit failures or regulatory violations.





Compliance as a Business Advantage

With regulatory enforcement intensifying and with customers, partners, and cyber insurance providers demanding documented security controls, ComplianceEZ 2.0 gives organizations a tangible edge. The platform enables businesses to generate ongoing compliance posture reports, demonstrate measurable security controls to partners and insurers, and build the kind of documented evidence trail that regulators and auditors increasingly expect. It does all this without the overhead of a dedicated compliance function.

A Purpose-Built Alternative to Traditional GRC

Traditional GRC platforms are passive documentation repositories built primarily for large internal compliance teams. These are often overkill in cost and complexity for organizations focused on keeping operations secure. ComplianceEZ 2.0 actively enforces controls while providing the ongoing management capabilities businesses need across their device fleets, delivering compliance intelligence without the enterprise price tag.

The BeachheadSecure platform enforces numerous security and access controls across PCs, Macs, USB storage, phones, tablets, and servers. With its layered encryption approach, BeachheadSecure is the only commercially available solution providing “least-access privilege” protection (a commonly required compliance control) to prevent unauthorized data access, individually and interdepartmentally.

Organizations interested in learning more about BeachheadSecure and ComplianceEZ 2.0 can contact Beachhead Solutions at info@beachheadsolutions.com.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions’ platform delivers complete encryption, enforceable security policy management, and remote data access control across businesses’ fleet of PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, smartphones, tablets, and servers. From a unified cloud-based console, BeachheadSecure delivers the device visibility and control required to keep data secure and continually achieve compliance mandates. Beachhead’s innovative all-in-one tools, like RiskResponder, offer automatic, customizable, and pre-determined actions to environmental and behavioral risks.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com / Clement | Peterson

