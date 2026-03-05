Overseas Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs and Supply Chain Company Research Report 2026: Accelerated Release of OEM Overseas Production Capacity, Chinese Intelligent Supply Chain Goes Global

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Overseas Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs and Supply Chain Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Overseas Expansion Research: Accelerated Release of OEM Overseas Production Capacity, Chinese Intelligent Supply Chain Goes Global



This report conducts an in-depth analysis of the current status of Chinese automotive overseas expansion, statistical data of automotive exports, macro environments such as overseas automotive industry policies, and trends in automotive overseas expansion.



It also examines the automotive market conditions, tariff and subsidy policies, and market performance of Chinese brands in key countries and regions including Russia, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.



Additionally, the report analyzes the overseas market performance, overseas expansion strategies, and overseas factory construction layouts of major OEMs such as SAIC, Chery, Changan, Dongfeng, Geely, Great Wall Motor, BYD, NIO, Xpeng, Leapmotor, FAW, BAIC, GAC, and JAC.



Furthermore, it explores the overseas production, R&D, and market layouts of automotive supply chain enterprises including CATL, CALB, FinDreams Battery, SVOLT Energy, EVE, Gotion High-tech, Sunwoda, Desay SV, ECARX, Hangsheng Electronics, Joyson Electronics, Neusoft Group, iMotion Automotive Technology, Anhui Zhongding Group, Bohai Automotive Systems, Xingyu Automotive Lighting, China Automotive Systems, CITIC Dicastal, FAWER Automotive, Fuyao Glass, HASCO, Johnson Electric, Minth Group, and Tuopu Group.



Sustained Growth of Automotive Exports in 2025, Vast Global Market Potential Remains

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and China Customs, from January to November 2025, China exported 7.33 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 25%, maintaining a growth momentum. Looking ahead, as long as there are no major changes in the international market environment, China's automotive export potential remains enormous.



From January to November 2025, the top ten export markets for Chinese automobiles included Mexico, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan. Except for a year-on-year decline in the Russian market, all other markets achieved substantial growth. However, in terms of the competitive landscape of automotive brands in key markets such as Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Australia, although the market share of Chinese brands has increased significantly compared with 2021, there is still a considerable gap compared with the top three brands in each market. In the above five markets:



No Chinese OEM has entered the top three in the market so far;



No Chinese OEM has a market share exceeding 5% so far;



From January to November 2025, the top three OEMs in the Mexican market were Nissan, General Motors, and Volkswagen, with a combined market share of 41.8%, while the top three Chinese OEMs were SAIC, Geely, and JAC, with a combined market share of only 6.4%;



From January to November 2025, the top three OEMs in the UAE market were Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai-Kia, with a combined market share of 47.7%, while the top three Chinese OEMs were Chery, SAIC, and Geely, with a combined market share of only 12.6%;



From January to November 2025, the top three OEMs in the Brazilian market were Stellantis, Volkswagen, and General Motors, with a combined market share of 56.0%, while the top three Chinese OEMs were BYD, Chery, and Great Wall Motor, with a combined market share of only 8.2%;



From January to November 2025, the top three OEMs in the UK market were Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Ford, with a combined market share of 43.5%, while the top three Chinese OEMs were BYD, Chery, and Great Wall Motor, with a combined market share of only 9.5%;



From January to November 2025, the top three OEMs in the Australian market were Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, and Ford, with a combined market share of 41.6%, while the top three Chinese OEMs were Great Wall Motor, BYD, and SAIC, with a combined market share of only 11.6%.



Although China has maintained the world's top position in automotive exports for many consecutive years since the substantial growth in 2021, there is still significant room for growth compared with the global market share of Japanese, Korean, European, and American brands.



Accelerated Release of Overseas Production Capacity by Chinese OEMs, Overseas Sales Expected to Exceed 10 Million Units by 2030

Despite being the world's top in automotive export volume, China's market share remains relatively low, mainly due to the fact that Japanese, Korean, European, and American OEMs have established localized production bases worldwide. Starting from 2025, the release of overseas production capacity by Chinese OEMs will accelerate, which is expected to increase the global market share of Chinese brands. Through the coordination of overseas localized production and domestic automotive exports in China, it is expected that the overseas sales of Chinese automotive brands will exceed 10 million units by 2030.



Establishing overseas factories by OEMs can not only cope with trade protectionism such as tariffs but also get closer to local markets to boost sales. At the same time, global layout also places higher requirements on the global operation capabilities of automotive enterprises. The first-mover advantages and global operation experience accumulated by SAIC Group and Geely Automobile through the acquisition of MG and Volvo, respectively, can help them better carry out overseas business layout.



Emerging OEMs are not slower than traditional OEMs in overseas layout. Leapmotor has established Leapmotor International through a joint venture with Stellantis to explore overseas markets. With the help of Stellantis' channels, as of June 2025, Leapmotor has established more than 600 sales stores worldwide, most of which are located in Europe. From January to September 2025, Leapmotor's sales in 19 European countries reached 13,000 units. Leapmotor is renovating part of the production lines of Stellantis' Spanish plant and plans to start production in the third quarter of 2026.



Xpeng Motors delivered 39,000 vehicles overseas in the first 11 months, a year-on-year increase of 95%. Xpeng Motors has formed a closed-loop system for overseas market R&D, production, sales, and service of automobiles. Xpeng Motors' plant in Magna, Austria, has started production, the Indonesian plant has been put into operation, and the Malaysian plant is planned to start mass production in 2026.



Steady Progress in Overseas Market Layout of the Supply Chain, Chinese Solutions for Automotive Intelligence Go Global

Many international auto parts giants such as Bosch and Continental have completed their global business layout, providing supply chain support for the overseas expansion of Chinese OEMs. Chinese supply chain enterprises are also steadily advancing their overseas business layout through acquisitions, investments, and overseas factory construction, following the footsteps of Chinese OEMs. In particular, new energy automotive supply chain enterprises and automotive intelligent supply chain enterprises have achieved greater overseas revenue growth, more production base plans, and faster implementation compared with traditional auto parts enterprises.



In addition to hardware enterprises, automotive software or intelligent ecological enterprises are also following the pace of OEMs, supporting exported models, and promoting Chinese solutions for automotive intelligence to global consumers.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.2 Statistics of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.3 Policy Environment for Chinese OEMs to Go Overseas

1.4 Trends of Chinese Automobile Exports

2 Main Overseas Markets

2.1 Russia

2.2 Germany

2.3 France

2.4 Belgium

2.5 Mexico

2.6 Chile

2.7 Thailand

2.8 Japan

2.9 South Korea

2.10 Saudi Arabia

3 Overseas Business Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 SAIC Motor

3.2 Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

3.3 Changan

3.4 Dongfeng

3.5 Geely

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 BYD

3.8 NIO

3.9 XPeng Motor

3.10 Leapmotor

3.11 Other OEMs

FAW

BAIC

GAC

JAC

4 Overseas Layout of Supply Chain Enterprises

4.1 CATL

4.2 CALB

4.3 FinDreams Battery

4.4 SVOLT Energy

4.5 Huizhou EVE

4.6 Gotion High-tech

4.7 Sunwoda

4.8 Desay SV

4.9 ECARX

4.10 Hangsheng Electronics

4.11 Joyson Electronics

4.12 Neusoft Group

4.13 iMotion Automotive Technology

4.14 Anhui Zhongding Group

4.15 Bohai Automotive Systems

4.16 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting

4.17 China Automotive Systems

4.18 CITIC Dicastal

4.19 FAWER Automotive

4.20 Fuyao Glass

4.21 Other Companies

HASCO

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology

Johnson Electric

Minth Group

Tuopu Group

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor

Xiamen Faratronic

Xi'an Sinofuse Electric

Zhejiang Rongtai

