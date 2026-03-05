Global and China Zonal Architecture Research Report 2026: Smart Actuators and Application Trends Featuring 12 Chinese and 8 International Automotive Micro Motor and Actuator Suppliers

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research on Zonal Architecture: Smart Actuators (Micro-motors) and Application Trends in Sub-scenarios, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart Actuator and Micro-motor Research: Under Zonal Architecture, Actuators Are Developing towards Edge Computing, 48V, and Brushless Motors.



The core components of automotive zonal architecture mainly include: a central computing unit, zone controllers, edge nodes (sensors and actuators), high-speed communication networks, and power distribution modules, as well as software and network management systems.

With the progression towards zonal architecture in the automotive sector, there is a notable shift in the development of smart actuators and micro-motors. This advancement integrates edge computing capabilities, ushers in 48V systems, and embraces brushless motors, all contributing to an evolutionary leap in vehicle technology.

The core components of this architecture include a central computing unit (CCU), zone controllers, and connected edge nodes that encompass sensors and actuators. Smarter actuators now couple microprocessors, communication interfaces, drive circuits, and position feedback sensors into a single entity, reducing the complexity of motor actuator connections while enabling precise control of various vehicle functions.

In this architecture, edge computing has emerged as a strategic facet. Local computing relegates primary control functions closer to the physical actuators, diminishing the reliance on central processors for real-time responses. Through approaches like smart edge nodes, actuators gain new autonomous processing capacities, ensuring quicker functional responses and aiding central units by distributing computational loads.

The sophistication of actuators hinges significantly on underlying chip advancements, necessitating highly integrated motor drive System on Chips (SoCs). These SoCs incorporate functionalities such as MCUs, power management, and communication interfaces, facilitating complete control and communication processes in smart actuators. This integration ultimately reinforces the mechanical-electrical amalgamation in intelligent vehicles.

Despite the sophistication of software-driven integration, traditional communication protocols like CAN and FlexRay remain relevant, though they face emerging competition from high-speed network standards like 10Base-T1s and CAN-XL, which cater to faster data requirements.

Micro-motors, pivotal in domains such as body, chassis, and thermal management, are adapting to new requirements posed by the growth in new energy vehicles. These include a transition towards 48V systems, replacing 12V architectures as they provide significant efficiency in high-power applications.

The shift towards zonal architecture is also driving the need for high-level integration in actuator technology. As demand for smart actuators grows, vehicles can now achieve scaling and functionality expansion without extensive hardware overhauls, leading to groundbreaking flexibility and enhanced scalability.

Entities like Nidec influence the sector with solutions like integrated ECUs and EPS motors while Johnson Electric's 48V electric fan assemblies exemplify sophistication in motor designs. Additionally, Marelli's electromechanical actuator solutions illustrate the full potential of interconnected, efficient automotive systems powered by brushless motors.

The preference for brushless DC (BLDC) motors over traditional brushed models is evident due to their efficiency, longevity, and low noise advantages, although they incur higher costs due to complex internal structures. These motors, prevalent in mid-to-high-end models, set a new standard for automotive performance.

In conclusion, the automotive industry's evolution under zonal architectures through smart actuator and micro-motor research points to a future of enhanced efficiency, reduced complexity, and superb adaptability across various vehicle functions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview and Development Trends of Smart Actuators

1.1 Definition of Smart Actuators

1.1.1 Edge-side Execution - Micro-motors

1.1.1.1 Edge-side Execution - Micro-motors: 48V Motors

1.1.1.2 Edge-side Execution - Micro-motors: Brushless Motors

1.1.1.3 Edge-side Execution - Micro-motors: Mechatronic Actuators

1.1.1.4 Edge-side Execution - Micro-motors: Market Size

1.1.2 Edge-side Perception

1.1.3 Edge-side Computing

1.1.4 Edge-side Communication

2 Intelligent Cockpit & Driving Domain - Smart Actuators

2.1 Intelligent Seats

2.2 HUD

2.3 Electrically Adjustable Steering Wheels

2.4 Automotive Displays

2.5 LiDAR

3 Body Electronics Domain - Smart Actuators

3.1 Intelligent Windshield Wipers

3.2 Intelligent Seatbelts

3.3 Intelligent Automotive Doors

3.4 Electric Tailgates

3.5 Electronic Rearview Mirrors

3.6 Intelligent Automotive Lighting

3.7 Automotive Windows

4 Chassis-by-wire Domain - Smart Actuators

4.1 Steer-by-wire

4.1.1 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

4.1.2 Steer-by-wire (SBW)

4.2 Brake-by-wire

4.2.1 Electro-hydraulic Brake (EHB)

4.2.2 Electro-mechanical Brake (EMB)

4.3 Suspension-by-wire

4.3.1 Semi-active Suspension

4.3.2 Fully Active Suspension

5 Thermal Management Domain - Smart Actuators

5.1 Electric Water Pumps

5.2 Electric Oil Pumps

5.3 Electric Compressors

5.4 Electric Water Valves

5.5 Electric Expansion Valves

5.6 Electric Fans

6 Chinese Automotive Micro Motor and Actuator Suppliers

6.1 Johnson Electric

6.2 Leili Motor

6.3 Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

6.4 Midea Welling

6.5 Kinmore

6.6 Shenghuabo

6.7 Chinadream Motor

6.8 Topband Motor

6.9 Techtrue Electric

6.10 Ningbo Hengshuai

6.11 MIMZEN Motor

6.12 Fenghui Motor

7 Foreign Automotive Micro Motor and Actuator Suppliers

7.1 Denso

7.2 Nidec

7.3 Brose

7.4 Mitsuba

7.5 Valeo

7.6 Bosch

7.7 LG

7.8 Marelli

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8ld9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.