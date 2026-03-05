Global and China Autonomous Driving Policies & Regulations and Automotive Research Report 2025-2026: New Energy Vehicle Exports Double, and "Region-Specific Policies" Adapt to Regulatory Requirements

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving Policies & Regulations and Automotive Market Access Research Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Energy Vehicle Exports Double, and "Region-Specific Policies" Adapt to Regulatory Requirements of Various Countries in A Refined Manner.



Currently, with the slowdown in domestic market growth, automobile exports have become a hot trend. According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), from January to November 2025, China's total automobile exports reached 6.343 million units, a year-on-year increase of 18.7%, and is expected to hit a historic high of 7 million units for the full year, of which new energy vehicle (NEV) exports totaled 2.315 million units, a year-on-year surge of 102.9%, with NEV exports alone reaching approximately 300,000 units in November, a year-on-year increase of about 2.6 times, demonstrating robust growth momentum.



Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are accelerating overseas factory construction. For example, brands such as Geely, Changan, BYD, Xpeng, Chery, and Great Wall are deploying local production projects by way of joint venture establishment and technological cooperation with local brands. The planned production capacity of their overseas factories put into operation in 2025 alone exceeds 1.2 million units.



Therefore, analyzing global autonomous driving policies & regulations and automotive market access policies of various countries has become a key focus for major automakers and suppliers. According to policies formulated by international standardization organizations, global autonomous driving regulations mainly include basic, safety, intelligent driving function, test scenario, and other standards. In addition, there are technical standards developed by market-oriented institutions, which, although not legally binding, provide a key technical framework for communication, network, and safety required by autonomous vehicles.

Safety Standards Integration

A global framework based on UN WP.29/ISO/SAE standards divides safety regulations into four major categories. ISO 26262 serves as the backbone for vehicle functional safety, blending with national regulations to form a comprehensive multilevel system. SOTIF standards aim to tackle safety risks, primarily in advanced driver assistance systems. China aligns closely, introducing stringent requirements through standards like GB 44495-2024 to enforce cybersecurity across a vehicle's lifecycle.

Regulatory Evolution for Autonomous Driving

As L3 autonomous driving emerges as a pivotal development in the automotive industry, nations are prioritizing regulatory enhancements. By the end of 2025, China approved its first L3 models-BAIC Arcfox a-S and Changan Deepal SL03-for road trials. Plans for 2026 aim at commercializing L3 systems, emphasizing "vehicle-road-cloud integration". While L4 autonomous driving is under trial, a unified international framework remains elusive, with countries like the US, China, and others adopting unique regulatory approaches.

Global Market Access Policies

The US highlights a self-certification model paired with stringent post-market scrutiny, while the EU, Japan, and others rely on mandatory type approvals. The US integrates DOT and EPA oversight but California imposes stricter standards through CARB certification. Meanwhile, the EU mandates conformity with its Whole Vehicle Type Approval, intertwining several directives including REACH and new battery regulations. Japan's recent alignment allows European E-mark certifications to replace local tests, easing entry while adhering to rigorous safety and environmental standards.

In summary, as China's automakers scale up exports and grow internationally, aligning with autonomous driving and market access regulations is becoming pivotal. The global landscape is characterized by a complex interplay of international standards and regional adaptations, demanding agile and compliant strategies from automakers venturing into diverse automotive markets globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Global/China Autonomous Driving Organizations/Institutions and Major Regulations

1.1 Summary of Global Autonomous Driving Standardization and Market Access Regulations

1.2 Global Autonomous Driving Regulatory Bodies and Major Regulations

1.3 Global Autonomous Driving Certification Bodies and Certification Regulations

1.4 Automotive Safety Evaluation and Certification System

1.5 Chinese Autonomous Driving Technology Going Global

1.6 International Certification Management

1.7 Artificial Intelligence Regulations

1.8 Automotive Carbon Emissions/Carbon Footprint

1.9 Regulations on the Export of Used Cars from China

1.10 Data on the Export of New Energy Vehicles from China

2 Global/China L2-L4 Autonomous Driving Development Planning and Major Regulations

2.1 Global L3/L4 Autonomous Driving Planning

2.2 L2 Autonomous Driving

2.3 L3 Autonomous driving

2.4 L4 Autonomous Driving

2.5 Summary of China's Autonomous Driving Technical Standards

2.6 Forecast for Autonomous Driving Penetration Rate in Chinese Passenger Cars

3 Global/Chinese Major Autonomous Driving Products and Technical Regulation Layout

3.1 Autonomous Driving Classification and Definition

3.2 Road Vehicle Functional Safety

3.3 SOTIF of Road Vehicles

3.4 Automotive Cybersecurity

3.5 Automotive Data Security

3.6 Regulations on Automotive Data Export

3.7 Automotive HMI/Perception Assessment

3.8 Automotive Navigation Maps

3.9 Chinese HD Maps

3.10 AEB System (AEBS)

3.11 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

3.12 Automotive Steering System

3.13 Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

3.14 Side Collision

3.15 Driver Attention Monitoring System (DAMS)

3.16 Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW)

3.17 Door Opening Warning (DOW)

3.18 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

3.19 Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration

4 European Autonomous Driving Regulations and Automotive Market Access

4.1 Europe - Automobiles/New Energy Vehicles/Vehicle-to-Charging-Pile Ratio

4.2 Automobile Production Bases

4.3 Major Automotive Regulations

4.4 Autonomous Driving Regulations

4.5 Germany

4.6 France

4.7 Hungary

4.8 Spain

4.9 United Kingdom

5 Automotive Market in and Access to East Asia/Southeast Asia

5.1 Japan

5.2 South Korea

5.4 Thailand

5.5 Malaysia

5.6 Singapore

5.7 Indonesia

5.8 Philippines

5.9 Vietnam

6 Automotive Market in and Access to Central Asia/Middle East/SAARC

6.1 Automotive Development and Regulations in Central Asia

6.2 Uzbekistan

