Global and China Next-Generation Embodied AI Robot Communication Network Topology and Chip Industry Report 2026 Featuring 10 Chinese and 9 International Communication Chip and Module Vendors

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Embodied AI Robot Communication Network Topology and Chip Industry Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI Robot Communication Network and Chip Research: Six Evolution Trends and Chip Transformation



Embodied AI robots, namely the new generation of AI robots integrating large AI models and physical entities, are undergoing a leap from "computational intelligence" to "physical intelligence". If large models are the "brain" of robots, then communication networks are their "nervous system". An embodied AI robot is a highly complex distributed system. Its "brain" needs to process massive heterogeneous data from dozens of sensors across its body in milliseconds and issue microsecond-level synchronous commands to actuators.



At the critical node year 2026, ther analyst has observed that the internal and external communication architectures of robots are facing unprecedented restructuring. Traditional industrial robot communication architectures have approached physical limits. From the dimension reduction strike of EtherCAT on CAN bus, to the physical transformation of zonal architecture, and then to the breakthrough of new protocols such as NearLink, the communication chip and module market is ushering in a boom period.



The Next-Generation Embodied AI Robot Communication Network Topology and Chip Industry Report, 2026 conducts in-depth research on the industry chain of communication architecture of embodied AI robots. It covers 11 robot manufacturers, 12 Chinese communication module vendors and 13 foreign communication module vendors, and reveals six key communication trends supporting the next-generation embodied AI agents.



Trend 1: In Market Boom and Chip Specialization, Communication Modules Will Witness A Nearly RMB10 Billion Increment



In the run-up to mass production of embodied AI robots, the value of communication links is undergoing a structural restructuring from "general industrial components" to "specialized core components". According to the latest estimates by the analyst, the demand for communication modules and specialized chips in this market segment will break away from the linear growth track and enter an exponential growth period.



In particular, the EtherCAT Slave Controller (ESC) is emerging as the core incremental driver of this growth. Differing from traditional industrial automation, a humanoid robot has more than 40 joint degrees of freedom, placing a very big demand on the integration and real-time performance of communication nodes.



Trend 2: Penetration Rate of EtherCAT Solution for Internal Communication Protocol Will Increase Year by Year



For a long time, robot internal communication has presented a "fragmented" situation where multiple protocols such as USB, CAN, and RS485 coexist. However, with more degrees of freedom of embodied AI agents (usually more than 40) and higher motion control accuracy requirements, the bottlenecks of traditional CAN bus in bandwidth and real-time performance have been fully exposed.



The research shows that Ethernet evolving towards automotive Ethernet, especially the EtherCAT protocol, is expected to become a better solution for internal communication integration. EtherCAT is developed by Germany's Beckhoff, and now there have been local companies such as Triductor Technology and HPMicro releasing robot-specific ESC chips authorized by Beckhoff for mass production.



Trend 3: Reshaping of Network Topology Leads to A Transition from Distribution to Zonal Centralization



With the surge in the number of sensors (such as tactile skin and multi-view vision), the traditional point-to-point wiring mode leads to bulky wiring harnesses inside robots, which not only increases weight but also reduces reliability.



Drawing on the evolution of intelligent vehicle E/E architecture, embodied AI robots are accelerating the transformation to "zonal architecture".



Models represented by Tesla Optimus Gen3 and Figure 03 may adopt a Zonal Control Unit (ZCU) design similar to that of automobiles. Sensors and actuators first connect to nearby ZCUs, and then link to the central computing unit via a high-speed Ethernet backbone network. According to measured data from the automotive industry, this design not only significantly reduces the length and weight of wiring harnesses (expected to reduce by 16%-30%) but also lowers assembly difficulty.



Trend 4: In End Communication Integration, I3C Protocol Is Becoming the Key Technology to Solve Intra-Board Interconnection in Dexterous Hands



Dexterous hand is the most complex end effector of an embodied AI robot, requiring the integration of dozens of sensors and motors in an extremely small space. Traditional CAN or UART interfaces require independent transceivers and crystal oscillators, occupying large PCB area and complicating wiring.



The I3C (Improved Inter Integrated Circuit) protocol is emerging as the key technology to solve the "last inch" communication problem of dexterous hands.



Trend 5: For Software-Hardware Integrated "Data Bus", How DDS and ROS 2 Build a Decentralized Nerve Center?



In the era of software-defined robots, communication is not only the transmission of bits but also the distribution of data. ROS 2 and its underlying DDS (Data Distribution Service) as the default underlying communication middleware constitute the "intelligent center" of robots.



DDS adopts a "data-centric" publish-subscribe model, eliminating centralized message brokers and removing single point of failure risks. More importantly, DDS provides extremely rich QoS (Quality of Service) policies, such as reliability, durability, and deadline. This means developers can configure "high-reliability, low-latency" policies for joint control commands, and "best-effort" policies for video streams, thereby realizing efficient scheduling of heterogeneous data in the same network.



Trend 6: Synergy between 5G-A and NearLink Technology Supports Cloud-Edge-Terminal High-Bandwidth Real-Time Interaction for Robots



Embodied AI agents not only need a robust "internal nervous system" but also an agile "external nervous system" to realize cloud-edge-terminal collaboration. Cellular networks (5G-A) and short-range communications (Wi-Fi/NearLink) will form a long-term complementary coexistence pattern rather than simple substitution.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Embodied AI Robot Communication Network Topology

1.1 Overview of Embodied AI Robot Communication Networks

1.2 Overview of EtherCAT Communication Network Topology for Embodied AI Robots

1.3 EtherCAT Communication Network Technology Stack

1.4 EtherCAT Communication Network Middleware

1.5 Application of FPGA Chips and PHY Chips in Embodied AI Robot Communication

1.6 Industry Chain and Scale of Communication Chips for Embodied AI Robots

2 Application of Communication in Various Scenarios of Embodied AI Robots

2.1 Sensor Communication Architecture

2.2 Motion Control and Actuators

2.3 Dexterous Hand Communication Architecture

2.4 External Communication Architecture

2.5 Development Trends of Embodied AI Robot Communication

3 Communication Network Deployment Schemes of Major Embodied AI Robot Body Manufacturers

3.1 Unitree Technology Communication Architecture

3.2 AgiBot Communication Architecture

3.3 KUAVO Robot Communication Architecture

3.4 UBTECH Robot Communication Architecture

3.5 DEEP Robotics Robot Communication Architecture

3.6 Fourier Intelligence Robot Communication Architecture

3.7 Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics Communication Architecture

3.8 Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Communication Architecture

3.9 Communication Architectures of Other Robot Manufacturers

4 Chinese Communication Chip and Module Vendors

4.1 GigaDevice Semiconductor

4.2 Triductor Technology

4.3 HPMicro Semiconductor

4.4 Codefair Semiconductor

4.5 Rockchip

4.6 Motorcomm

4.7 ASIX Electronics

4.8 NIIC

4.9 Geehy Semiconductor

4.10 Nsing Technologies

4.11 Other Chinese Communication Chip and Module Vendors

5 Foreign Communication Chip and Module Vendors

5.1 Infineon

5.2 TI

5.3 NXP

5.4 Altera

5.5 Renesas Electronics

5.6 STMicroelectronics

5.7 Microchip

5.8 Analog Devices (ADI)

5.9 Onsemi

5.10 Other Foreign Communication Chip and Module Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtxr5z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.