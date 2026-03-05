China & Global Intelligent Vehicle Redundant Architecture Design and ADAS Redundancy Strategy Research Report 2026 Featuring NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto, Xiaomi,Leapmotor, Chery, IM Motors, Zeekr, Voyah, BYD

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vehicle Redundant Architecture Design and ADAS Redundancy Strategy Research Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on Redundant Systems: Septuple Redundancy Architecture Empowers High-Level Intelligent Driving, and New Products Such as Corner Modules and Collision Unlock Modules Will Be Equipped on Vehicles.



With the improvement of intelligent driving levels and the upgrading of vehicle systems towards intelligence, Chinese new energy passenger cars are required to have increasingly high overall vehicle safety.



In terms of functional safety, vehicles are not only required to accurately detect and identify obstacles but also to have fault self-diagnosis capabilities. When a system fault is detected, immediate measures must be taken to ensure driving safety. In addition, vehicles need to assess the risks of intelligent driving in real time according to environmental information and vehicle status, and take corresponding measures to reduce risks.



Meanwhile, the development of chassis-by-wire technology, drive integration, and domain controller integration has also put forward higher requirements for vehicle safety. Vehicle redundancy design needs to cover all systems, and hardware backup is still the main approach currently.

Chassis System: Embracing High Redundancy

The chassis system is advancing towards intelligence, requiring high redundancy through mechatronic transformation and integrated system control. Key areas of focus include steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and active suspension systems. Bosch Huayu's 48V full-domain steering solution exemplifies this through its dual innovations, achieving improved chassis handling performance and supporting L3 and above high-level intelligent driving. Its dual redundancy design includes dual controllers, six-way motors, and comprehensive backup systems, ensuring continuous steering function even during primary system failures.

The brake-by-wire systems follow suit, eliminating the mechanical link between brake pedals and brakes while effectively processing electronic signals for safe braking force distribution. Advanced systems like Leapmotor D19's Continental MK C2 optimize braking with intelligent actuators and software enhancements, ensuring stability and expanded functionality in intelligent driving scenarios.

Drive System: Transitioning to Distributed Configurations

The drive system is transitioning towards distributed multi-motor layouts, opting for more precise, intelligent, and energy-efficient solutions. Emerging technologies like wheel-side and hub motors further enhance power transmission efficiency and mechanical design flexibility, marking a critical step towards distributed drives. Dongfeng's imminent four-wheel hub motor model showcases the potential of this technology in achieving enhanced torque distribution and energy efficiency.

Integrating drive, braking, steering, and suspension functions into a single module, corner modules stand as versatile solutions for distributed by-wire systems. Several automotive firms are preparing for mass production of corner modules, highlighting their initial industrialization phase.

Collision Unlock: CPM Enhances Safety Post-Collision

In collision scenarios, Huawei's unique Collision Unlock Redundancy Module (CPM) activates automatic unlocking of vehicle entry points to facilitate passenger safety and rescue operations. This independent system integrates with existing safety features like AEB for synchronized performance, significantly enhancing vehicle safety effectiveness post-impact.

While CPM faces economic challenges compared to mechanical solutions, it underscores evolving demands for safety systems amidst growing intelligent driving capabilities. Market forecasts indicate increasing adoption, projecting a significant rise in China's CPM market value by 2030.

Redundancy in L3 Conditional Intelligent Driving

As Chinese automakers take strides in implementing L3 conditional intelligent driving, redundancy across vehicle systems ensures operational safety even amidst component failures. This comprehensive approach encompasses drive, braking, steering, perception, computing, communication, and power supply systems. In December 2025, several L3 models formally received access permits, heralding a new era of advanced vehicular automation in China.

