China Automotive Fragrance and Air Conditioning System Research Report 2026: Intelligent Fragrance Equipment to Exceed 4 Million Units by 2030, "All-in-One" Integrated Purification Becomes Mainstream

Automotive Fragrance and Air Purification Research: Intelligent Fragrance Equipment to Exceed 4 Million Units by 2030, "All-in-One" Integrated Purification Becomes Mainstream



The report mainly focuses on the following contents: the development of automotive fragrance and air purification technologies, market status, market size and installation trends, product solutions, technical characteristics of major suppliers in supply chain and their cooperation with OEMs, configuration strategies and installation rate differences of fragrance and air purification systems among more than 20 OEMs, patent rankings and characteristics of automotive fragrance and air purification among suppliers and OEMs, as well as standards and regulations, technical summaries and future trends.



As automobiles evolve from mere means of transportation to the "third living space", cockpit environment health has become a core dimension to measure automotive quality. In 2025, automotive fragrance and air conditioning systems are undergoing a profound transformation from basic functional additions to intelligent ecological integration.

The fragrance system oriented by emotionalization and scenarioization, together with the air purification technology targeting sterilization, purification and active protection, jointly constitute the dual pillars of sensory experience and protection for the new generation of "healthy cockpits".



Full-Scenario Cockpit Fragrance System: Solving the Problem of Insufficient Rear Row Coverage of Traditional Fragrances



In 2025, the core feature of automotive fragrance industry is a development from a single, fixed installation position in the past to a "full-scenario" direction that is deeply integrated with the cockpit space and flexibly deployed according to scenario needs. This trend mainly stems from consumers' extreme pursuit of personalized and intelligent driving experiences, as well as OEMs' strategic consideration of enhancing product added value through interior functional innovation. Specifically, the deployment of fragrance systems is expanding from traditional prominent positions such as the center console and air outlets to more hidden, integrated and scenario-appropriate locations such as glove boxes, armrest boxes, seats and even the roof.



Since 2025, ceiling-mounted fragrance has become one of main innovation points in the cockpit, solving the problem of insufficient rear row coverage of traditional fragrances. Ceiling-mounted fragrance systems are usually deployed at rear ceiling, existing independently or integrated with the ceiling air conditioning outlets. Different from traditional fragrance systems in the glove box, under the center console or in the armrest box, they featured more uniform diffusion, no occupation of core storage space, and strong linkage with the rear entertainment system.



"Multi-Effect Integration" of Purification Technology Becomes Mainstream



In the field of automotive cockpit air purification, technical routes are mainly divided into two categories: "active purification" and "passive filtration". Among them, active purification technologies include negative ion generators, plasma generators, water ion generators, and photo-water ions; passive purification technologies include air purifiers, UVC photocatalysts, MOFS (Metal-Organic Framework Materials) filter elements, HEPA filtration, CN95 filters, CO2 concentration monitoring systems, AQS air quality sensors, PM2.5 sensors, etc.



At present, a single technology can no longer meet the demand. The mainstream solution is generally the "active + passive" composite purification solution. "Multi-effect integration" is essentially hardware compounding and control intelligence. It is a complete system that integrates multiple technologies such as mechanical filtration, chemical adsorption, ionization sterilization, and ultraviolet disinfection, and realizes automatic, accurate and efficient management through a multi-gas sensor network and AI algorithms.



C-AHI China Automotive Health Index Adds 12 New Indicators in 2026



Refinement of "Fresh Air" dimension promotes the comprehensive upgrading of air purification systems: In the "Fresh Air" sub-index of the new framework, air freshness and air conditioning filter performance evaluation items are added. Among them, "air freshness" explicitly focuses on in-vehicle carbon dioxide concentration, total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) and in-vehicle odors. This means that meeting the standard of a single VOC (volatile organic compound) is no longer sufficient, and vehicles need to have the ability to effectively reduce CO2 and comprehensively handle TVOC and odors.

This directly promotes OEMs' research and development and application of air purification technologies such as high-efficiency air conditioning filters (especially those that can filter aerosols and other particles), intelligent air circulation systems, AQS air quality management systems, and even negative ion generators. For example, some fragrance devices themselves have negative ion purification functions, which exactly meet the requirements for air purification in the new regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Fragrance and Air Conditioning System

1.1 Overview of Automotive Air Conditioning System

1.2 Automotive Fragrance System

1.2.1 Introduction to Automotive Fragrance System

1.2.2 Structure of Traditional Fragrance System

1.2.3 Intelligentization Course of Automotive Fragrance System

1.2.4 Characteristics of Intelligent Automotive Fragrance

1.2.5 Structure of Intelligent Fragrance System

1.2.6 Intelligent Fragrance Technology

1.2.8 Intelligent Fragrance Technology (3): NFC Chip Identification

1.2.10 Intelligent Fragrance Technology (5): Encryption Chip

1.3 Air Purification Technology

1.3.1 Development of Air Purification Technology

1.3.2 Classification of Automotive Air Purifiers

1.3.3 Main Components of Air Purification System

1.3.4 Air Purification Technology: Negative Ion/Plasma System

1.3.7 Air Purification Technology: Ultraviolet Light

1.3.8 Air Purification Technology: Photocatalyst

1.3.10 Adsorption Performance of Different Activated Carbons

1.3.11 Air Filter Technology: AQS Monitoring/Physical Adsorption

1.3.12 Metal-Organic Framework Materials (MOFS)

1.3.13 High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter

1.3.14 Air Filter Technology: Filter Element/HEPA Filter Screen

1.3.15 Other Air Purification Components: Ultrasonic Atomization Device

1.4 Automotive Air Quality Standards and Certifications

1.4.1 Standards Related to Automotive Fragrance/Air Purification

1.4.3 EU RoHS Testing and Fragrance Raw Material Certification

1.4.4 C-AHI China Automotive Health Index (2026 Edition)

1.4.5 2025 C-AHI Five-Star Certified Models

2 Market of Automotive Fragrance and Air Purification

2.1 Installation Volume of In-Vehicle Air Conditioning Device

2.2 Installation Rate of In-Vehicle Air Conditioning Device

2.3 Market of Automotive Fragrance System

2.4 Installation of Automotive Air Purification System

3 Suppliers of Automotive Fragrance and Air Purification

3.1 Carori

3.2 Tonemy

3.3 KLOVEF

3.4 CUBIC

3.5 Maiqian

3.6 Maxmac

3.7 Handlink Auto-Tech

3.8 Jiangsu TOMOHO

3.9 BYD Semiconductor

3.10 Xianggu Intelligent

3.11 Goldensea Hi-Tech

3.12 CockpitAir

3.13 Valeo

3.14 Freudenberg

4 Fragrance and Air Purification Systems of OEMs

4.1 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

4.2 Li Auto

4.3 XPeng Motors

4.4 NIO

4.5 Leaomotor

4.6 Xiaomi Auto

4.7 Voyah

4.8 M-HERO

4.9 Dongfeng

4.10 Dongfeng Aeolus

4.11 Avatr

4.12 Deepal

4.13 ZEEKR

4.14 Geely Galaxy

4.15 IM Motors

4.16 ARCFOX

4.17 WEY

4.18 Denza

4.19 Yangwang

4.20 Fangchengbao

4.21 Chery

4.22 GAC Group

4.23 JAC Group

4.24 FAW Hongqi

4.25 Buick

4.26 BMW

4.27 Tesla

5 Summary/Trends of Automotive Fragrance and Air Conditioning

5.1 Summary of Suppliers' Automotive Fragrance Systems/Products

5.4 Comparison of OEM Fragrance Installation Gaps

5.5 Summary of Suppliers' Automotive Air Purification Products

5.7 Comparison of OEMs' Automotive Brand Negative Ion Installation Gaps



