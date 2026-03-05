Microsoft Solutions Partner Aureus Intelligence AI Launches HyperScoper™ - First AI-Powered Instant Estimator for Power Platform and Copilot Projects in the UK

LONDON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Intelligence AI , a Microsoft Solutions Partner with FastTrack Recognized Solution Architect (FTRSA) status and a proven track record delivering £500,000+ in annual savings for organizations including NHS, Shell, and Johnson & Johnson, today launched HyperScoper™, the UK's first AI-powered instant estimator for Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot solutions. The tool delivers structured, expert-validated proposals and cost estimates in under one hour - eliminating the weeks of back-and-forth scoping calls that typically delay digital transformation projects.

Why This Matters Now

As UK businesses race to adopt Microsoft Copilot and AI-driven automation, most projects stall before they start - not due to unclear solutions, but because of undefined starting points and pricing uncertainty. HyperScoper™ eliminates this friction by delivering discussion-ready proposals instantly.

"We've delivered 100+ Power Platform and AI solutions since 2019, uncovering over £1 billion in revenue leakage for UK enterprises," said Neil Shah, CEO at Aureus Intelligence AI. "Businesses lose momentum in the proposal stage, not during implementation. HyperScoper™ delivers expert-validated proposals instantly, so leaders can evaluate solutions with confidence - not guesswork."

How HyperScoper™ Works

HyperScoper™ combines AI-powered solution mapping with expert validation from Aureus's Microsoft-certified consultants:

Share Context: Describe your industry, role, and business challenge (e.g., Microsoft Copilot deployment, compliance automation, process optimization) AI Solution Mapping: HyperScoper™ designs a right-sized solution using Microsoft Copilot (365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, custom extensions), Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI), Azure cloud services, and AI automation Expert Validation: Aureus solution architects validate technical feasibility and commercial viability Proposal Delivered: Receive a structured proposal outline, recommended approach, and estimate range in under 60 minutes

Microsoft Copilot Consulting: From Evaluation to Implementation

With Microsoft Copilot rapidly becoming a strategic priority for UK organizations, HyperScoper™ addresses the most common challenge: understanding what implementation actually requires and costs. The tool generates instant estimates for Microsoft 365 Copilot deployment, Copilot Studio custom agent development, Copilot for Sales/Service/Finance implementation, custom Copilot extensions integrated with Power Platform and Azure, and AI-powered workflow automation.

Elite Microsoft Partnership and Proven Results

Aureus holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designation and FastTrack Recognized Solution Architect (FTRSA) status - recognition reserved for partners demonstrating exceptional technical capability and successful enterprise-scale implementations. The team holds advanced certifications including Power Platform Solutions Architect Expert, Power Platform Functional Consultant, and Azure Architecture.

This elite status positions Aureus among the top 1% of Microsoft consulting partners in the UK. The company has identified £1 billion+ in revenue leakage through automation and analytics, delivered £500,000+ in annual savings via Power Platform modernization, and completed 100+ solutions since 2019 across energy, healthcare, maritime, retail, and professional services. They recently helped Tylon resolve a critical visibility issue and deployed a scalable solution capable of tracking over 400,000 document updates per day , saving the company potentially thousands of lost hours.

Immediate Availability

HyperScoper™ is live now at https://www.aureusintelligence.ai/HyperScoper-instant-estimator . All proposals are 100% confidential and validated by Aureus's team of Microsoft-certified consultants.

About Aureus Intelligence AI

Aureus Intelligence AI is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with FastTrack Recognized Solution Architect (FTRSA) designation, delivering custom-built AI, automation, and Microsoft Copilot solutions for UK enterprises. With proven results across NHS, Shell, Johnson & Johnson, and E.ON Next, Aureus has identified over £1 billion in revenue leakage and delivered £500,000+ in annual operational savings. Specializing in Microsoft Copilot consulting services, Power Platform consulting , Azure cloud consulting, and compliance automation, Aureus combines deep industry expertise with strategic execution to drive measurable outcomes. You can also see their complete business guide on Microsoft Power Platform.

