Current Sensor Market Size to Hit USD 7.96 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Current Sensor Market Size is estimated at USD 3.03 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during 2026–2035.”

Rapid Electrification of Transportation and Expansion of Renewable Energy Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary driver of the current sensor market is the global push toward electrification, especially in the energy and automotive sectors. Isolated current sensors play a major role in the construction of electric vehicles, which require precise battery management (BMS), motor drive control, and onboard charging systems. Strong current sensing is also required for inverter management, grid synchronization, and fault protection in wind and solar photovoltaic systems. Innovations in sensor precision, bandwidth, and isolation are driven by the simultaneous demands of mobility and energy transitions, ensuring long-term market expansion across high-value applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

LEM Holding SA

Infineon Technologies AG

TDK Corporation

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Melexis NV

ACEINNA Inc.

Kohshin Electric Corporation

Sensitec GmbH

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

TT Electronics plc

Current Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.14% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Sensor Method (Direct Current Sensing, In-direct Current Sensing)

• By Application (Motor Drive, Converter Inverter, Battery Management, UPS & SMPS, Starter & Generators, Grid Infrastructure, Others)

• By Loop (Open Loop, Closed Loop)

• By Technology (Hall Effect, Shunt, Flux Gate, Magneto-resistive)

• By Output (Analog, Digital)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Sensor Method

In-direct Current Sensing held the largest market share of 68.42% in 2025 due to its inherent galvanic isolation, safety advantages, and suitability for medium-to-high current applications in automotive traction inverters, industrial motor drives, and solar inverters. Direct Current Sensing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during 2026–2035 driven by its excellent accuracy, low cost, and linearity, making it ideal for battery management systems, low-voltage DC/DC converters, and consumer electronics.

By Application

Motor Drive accounted for the highest market share of 28.15% in 2025 as current sensing is critical for torque control, overload protection, and efficiency optimization in industrial automation, HVAC systems, EVs, and home appliances. Battery Management Systems (BMS) is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.27% during the forecast period fueled by the explosive growth of electric vehicles, energy storage systems (ESS), and portable electronics.

By Loop

Open Loop systems dominated with a 55.60% share in 2025 favored for their simpler design, lower cost, and smaller size in applications. Closed Loop is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.05% through 2026–2035 as they offer superior accuracy, linearity, and fast response time.

By Technology

Hall Effect sensors held the largest share of 52.75% in 2025 valued for its non-contact operation, good isolation, and ability to measure both AC and DC. Shunt-based technology is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 10.98% during 2026–2035 due to its unmatched accuracy and low cost in BMS applications.

By Output

Analog output accounted for the largest share of 61.30% in 2025 as most traditional control systems and microcontrollers are designed to process analog voltage signals. Digital output is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.18% through the forecast period driven by the need for noise-immune communication, easier integration with microprocessors, and advanced features.

Regional Insights:

Due to its status as the world's center for the production of industrial machinery, automotive parts, and consumer electronics, Asia Pacific held a 48.55% market share in 2025, dominating the current sensor market. Unprecedented demand is created by significant investments in EV production in China, semiconductor fabrication in Taiwan and South Korea, and industrial automation throughout the region.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87%, making it the fastest-growing area. Strong investments in data center infrastructure, advanced industrial reshoring, aerospace and defense upgrading, and EV and battery gigafactories support growth.

Price Sensitivity in Cost-Competitive Applications and Technical Challenges Restrain Market Expansion

Particularly in consumer electronics, automotive tier-2 systems, and low-end industrial equipment, intense price competition limits the use of advanced, more costly sensor technologies and strains profit margins. Additionally, engineering challenges that might increase development times and costs arise when developing sensors for hostile environments, such as automotive under-hood applications or high-power industrial motors with significant electromagnetic interference. Adoption in highly demanding or cost-sensitive applications may be hampered by these financial and technological barriers.

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Allegro launched a new family of high-bandwidth, isolated current sensors specifically designed for SiC and GaN-based traction inverters in next-generation electric vehicles.

, Allegro launched a new family of high-bandwidth, isolated current sensors specifically designed for SiC and GaN-based traction inverters in next-generation electric vehicles. In 2023, Texas Instruments introduced a highly integrated, precision current sense amplifier with enhanced diagnostic features for robust automotive battery management systems.

