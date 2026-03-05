$17.9 Bn Automated Parking System Markets - Global Forecasts 2026-2032

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking System Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Parking System Market grew from USD 4.51 billion in 2025 to USD 5.41 billion in 2026. Driven by advanced technologies and shifting urban priorities, the market is projected to reach USD 17.91 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 21.77%.

Automated parking systems are transforming how urban environments manage mobility and real estate assets, enabling cities and private developers to maximize efficiency while meeting evolving user expectations.

Key Takeaways

Automated parking is reshaping urban mobility, supporting asset efficiency across diverse built environments and enabling seamless integration into building management and mobility-as-a-service platforms.

System architects are transitioning to multi-modal sensing enabled by advancements in machine vision, infrared, radar, and ultrasonic technologies, increasing operational reliability across urban and climatic contexts.

Stakeholders now view automated parking as a digital asset that can drive recurring value through dynamic pricing, remote monitoring, and value-added services beyond space optimization.

Modular, scalable solutions adaptable to local urban typologies are preferred, but successful large-scale deployment still relies on robust standardization and lifecycle-focused service models.

Regional deployment models must account for local regulatory conditions, supply chain capabilities, and unique partnership dynamics to ensure long-term operational success.

Companies prioritizing lifecycle service support, seamless systems integration, and flexible platform strategies are best positioned to secure leadership in evolving automated parking ecosystems.

Scope & Segmentation

This report comprehensively examines critical adoption drivers, applications, and differentiated product strategies within automated parking systems. Segmentation provides actionable context for stakeholders focused on operational optimization and investment planning:

Application: Covers both off-street and on-street deployments, providing insights for developers, municipalities, and mixed-use owners.

Covers both off-street and on-street deployments, providing insights for developers, municipalities, and mixed-use owners. Offering: Analysis spans hardware, services, and software; evaluates system components like car lifts, conveyors, deck racks, and platform-oriented service models.

Analysis spans hardware, services, and software; evaluates system components like car lifts, conveyors, deck racks, and platform-oriented service models. Sensor Type: Assesses camera systems, radar, infrared arrays, and ultrasonic sensors, outlining their roles in safety, positioning, and adverse condition resilience.

Assesses camera systems, radar, infrared arrays, and ultrasonic sensors, outlining their roles in safety, positioning, and adverse condition resilience. Parking Type: Compares private (residential, commercial) and public implementations, highlighting adoption patterns and infrastructure requirements.

Compares private (residential, commercial) and public implementations, highlighting adoption patterns and infrastructure requirements. End User: Distinction between commercial (hospitality, retail, offices), municipal, and residential stakeholders to clarify distinct operational priorities.

Distinction between commercial (hospitality, retail, offices), municipal, and residential stakeholders to clarify distinct operational priorities. Regional Coverage: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with attention to local supply chain, regulatory, and partnership structures.

Why This Report Matters

Helps senior decision-makers benchmark operational models and technology investments against evolving urban trends and user requirements.

Equips stakeholders with actionable insights into procurement, integration, and service strategies that drive operational resilience and lifecycle value.

Provides a clear, segment-specific view of key adoption drivers, regional differences, and future-proofing measures within the automated parking system landscape.

Conclusion

Automated parking systems deliver measurable benefits for urban density challenges when combined with technical maturity, advanced service models, and tailored supply strategies. Deployments that balance modular technology with robust service frameworks will set the standard for scalable, user-centric mobility infrastructure.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global





