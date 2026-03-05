$17.9 Bn Automated Parking System Markets - Global Forecasts 2026-2032

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking System Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automated Parking System Market grew from USD 4.51 billion in 2025 to USD 5.41 billion in 2026. Driven by advanced technologies and shifting urban priorities, the market is projected to reach USD 17.91 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 21.77%.
Automated parking systems are transforming how urban environments manage mobility and real estate assets, enabling cities and private developers to maximize efficiency while meeting evolving user expectations.
Key Takeaways
- Automated parking is reshaping urban mobility, supporting asset efficiency across diverse built environments and enabling seamless integration into building management and mobility-as-a-service platforms.
- System architects are transitioning to multi-modal sensing enabled by advancements in machine vision, infrared, radar, and ultrasonic technologies, increasing operational reliability across urban and climatic contexts.
- Stakeholders now view automated parking as a digital asset that can drive recurring value through dynamic pricing, remote monitoring, and value-added services beyond space optimization.
- Modular, scalable solutions adaptable to local urban typologies are preferred, but successful large-scale deployment still relies on robust standardization and lifecycle-focused service models.
- Regional deployment models must account for local regulatory conditions, supply chain capabilities, and unique partnership dynamics to ensure long-term operational success.
- Companies prioritizing lifecycle service support, seamless systems integration, and flexible platform strategies are best positioned to secure leadership in evolving automated parking ecosystems.
Scope & Segmentation
This report comprehensively examines critical adoption drivers, applications, and differentiated product strategies within automated parking systems. Segmentation provides actionable context for stakeholders focused on operational optimization and investment planning:
- Application: Covers both off-street and on-street deployments, providing insights for developers, municipalities, and mixed-use owners.
- Offering: Analysis spans hardware, services, and software; evaluates system components like car lifts, conveyors, deck racks, and platform-oriented service models.
- Sensor Type: Assesses camera systems, radar, infrared arrays, and ultrasonic sensors, outlining their roles in safety, positioning, and adverse condition resilience.
- Parking Type: Compares private (residential, commercial) and public implementations, highlighting adoption patterns and infrastructure requirements.
- End User: Distinction between commercial (hospitality, retail, offices), municipal, and residential stakeholders to clarify distinct operational priorities.
- Regional Coverage: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with attention to local supply chain, regulatory, and partnership structures.
Why This Report Matters
- Helps senior decision-makers benchmark operational models and technology investments against evolving urban trends and user requirements.
- Equips stakeholders with actionable insights into procurement, integration, and service strategies that drive operational resilience and lifecycle value.
- Provides a clear, segment-specific view of key adoption drivers, regional differences, and future-proofing measures within the automated parking system landscape.
Conclusion
Automated parking systems deliver measurable benefits for urban density challenges when combined with technical maturity, advanced service models, and tailored supply strategies. Deployments that balance modular technology with robust service frameworks will set the standard for scalable, user-centric mobility infrastructure.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$17.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.3. Research Framework
2.4. Market Size Estimation
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Automated Parking System Market, by Offering
8.1. Hardware
8.1.1. Car Lifts
8.1.2. Conveyors
8.1.3. Deck Racks
8.2. Service
8.3. Software
9. Automated Parking System Market, by Sensor Type
9.1. Camera
9.2. Infrared
9.3. Radar
9.4. Ultrasonic
10. Automated Parking System Market, by Parking Type
10.1. Private
10.2. Public
11. Automated Parking System Market, by Application
11.1. Off Street
11.2. On Street
12. Automated Parking System Market, by End User
12.1. Commercial
12.1.1. Hospitality
12.1.2. Office
12.1.3. Retail
12.2. Municipal
12.2.1. Government
12.2.2. Public Works
12.3. Residential
12.3.1. Multi Family
12.3.2. Single Family
13. Automated Parking System Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Automated Parking System Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
Competitive Landscape
- Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
- Concentration Ratio (CR)
- Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
- Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
- Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
- Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
- Dayang Parking Company Ltd.
- Guangdong Cosmo Intelligent Parking Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Klaus Multiparking GmbH
- Lodige Industries GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Miyoshi Engineering Works, Ltd.
- Otto Wohr GmbH
- ParkPlus Systems Inc.
- Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.
- Shanghai Shangli Parking Equipment Co., Ltd.
- TIBA Parktechnik GmbH
- Westfalia Parking Technologies GmbH
