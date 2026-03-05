FemTech Market Size to Reach USD 296.85 Billion by 2035; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Propel Market Growth Globally

Austin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The FemTech Market size is estimated at USD 73.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 296.85 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% over 2026-2035.

The global FemTech market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising demand for women-focused healthcare solutions, including fertility tracking apps, pregnancy monitoring devices, and menstrual health management platforms. Increasing smartphone penetration, growing awareness about women’s health issues, and rising venture capital investments in female health technology startups are key factors driving market expansion. Additionally, the adoption of telemedicine for gynecological consultations and the growing emphasis on personalized women’s healthcare are accelerating the use of wearable devices and mobile health applications, supporting the overall growth of the FemTech market globally.

FemTech Market Size and Forecast:

The U.S. FemTech Market is estimated at USD 28.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 114.95 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2026-2035.

The U.S. represents the largest market for FemTech, primarily driven by the high consumer spending on women's health products, advanced healthcare technology infrastructure, and strong venture capital funding for female health startups.

Rising Awareness and Investment in Women's Health is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

Rising awareness and investment in women's health take the center stage as a growth driver for the FemTech market share, and are driven by the increasing recognition of gender-specific healthcare gaps, venture capital funding surge, and corporate wellness program integration for female employees. These solutions for addressing reproductive health needs and menopause management are driving the base of the market, the penetration of mobile applications & wearable devices markets, and adding to the overall market share globally.

FemTech Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The devices segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 42.18% in 2025, owing to established market presence of fertility monitors, breast pumps, and pelvic floor trainers. The software segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 16.23% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the rapid proliferation of period tracking applications.

By Application

By 2025, the pregnancy and nursing care segment contributed the largest revenue share of 28.56% due to high consumer spending on prenatal monitoring devices, lactation support products and maternal wellness applications. The reproductive health & contraception segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 15.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for digital birth control management and personalized fertility optimization.

By End-Use

The direct to consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the FemTech market with about 48.92% and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 15.34% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035. The growth is driven by the increasing consumer preference for privacy in purchasing women's health products globally.

FemTech Market Regional Insights:

Due to its well-established technological innovation ecosystem, robust venture capital investment in women's health companies, and growing consumer awareness of the advantages of personalized healthcare, North America owned the greatest revenue share of the FemTech market in 2025, accounting for about 41.34%.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the FemTech market with a CAGR of 16.45%, as the awareness about women's reproductive health, mobile internet penetration, and healthcare infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the FemTech Market Report:

Flo Health Inc.

Ava Science Inc.

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

Clue by BioWink GmbH

Elvie

Nurx Inc.

Tia Health

Maven Clinic

Glow Inc.

Willow

Bloomlife Inc.

Inne.io

Ovia Health

Embr Labs

Olivia

Progyny Inc.

Carrot Fertility

Kegg

Bellabeat Inc.

Nurture by Steelcase

FemTech Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Flo Health Inc. expanded its platform capabilities with menopause symptom tracking and AI-driven health insights, aiming to improve women's lifecycle health monitoring and expand its user demographic across its global application network.

, Flo Health Inc. expanded its platform capabilities with menopause symptom tracking and AI-driven health insights, aiming to improve women's lifecycle health monitoring and expand its user demographic across its global application network. In May 2024, Ava Science Inc. launched an enhanced fertility bracelet featuring real-time physiological parameter tracking and integrated mobile application across North American and European markets, enhancing conception optimization, accuracy, and user experience delivery.

Femtech Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 73.51 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 296.85 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.98% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Historical Data 2022–2024 Key Segments • By Type (Devices, Software, Services, Consumer Products)

• By Application (Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Reproductive Health & Contraception, Menstrual Health, General Health, Pelvic & Uterine Health, Sexual Health, Womens Wellness, Menopause Care Longevity & Mental Health)

• By End-Use (Direct to Consumer, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Fertility Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

