Healthcare BPO Market Size to Hit USD 1055.38 Billion by 2035; Surging Demand for Affordable Healthcare to Propel Market Growth Globally – SNS Insider

As per SNS Insider Research, The Healthcare BPO Market size was valued at USD 417.78 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1055.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% during 2026-2035. The growing need for accessible healthcare, digital transformation, and specialist outsourcing solutions are driving the healthcare BPO market's rapid expansion. Growing adoption of telemonitoring, electronic health records, and claims processing due to chronic diseases further supports expansion.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 417.78 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 1055.38 Billion

CAGR: 9.71% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Healthcare BPO market size was valued at an estimated USD 165.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 376.97 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period 2026–2035. The market is expanding as a result of healthcare providers outsourcing more administrative, revenue cycle management, telemedicine, and IT services in an effort to increase productivity, lower operating costs, and improve patient care.

Rising Pressure to Reduce Healthcare Costs Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing demand to reduce escalating healthcare expenses is the main factor propelling the healthcare BPO market's growth. Organizations are forced to control and manage healthcare expenditures as they continue to climb. It is now possible to save a significant amount of money by contracting with specialist BPO service providers to handle non-core tasks, including medical billing, claims processing, and other administrative duties. By lowering labor, space, and resource management expenses, outsourcing enables healthcare organizations to concentrate more on essential tasks, such as patient care and clinical innovation. In addition to improving productivity and efficiency, offshore outsourcing increases these savings by lowering labor expenses in other areas.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Payer Service

The Claims Management segment under Payer Services led the healthcare BPO market in 2025 with a market share of approximately 30% as streamlined claims processing is critical for payers to improve accuracy, reduce errors, and shorten payment cycles, especially when managing large volumes of claims. Analytics & Fraud Management would emerge as the fastest-growing segment within Payer Services with an expected CAGR of 12% during 2026-2035 driven by an increase in the use of data analytics for fraud prevention and cost optimization.

By Provider Service

In 2025, the largest share in the healthcare BPO market was captured by Revenue Cycle Management, at about 35% as it encompasses processes critical to billing, claim submission, and revenue generation globally. The fastest-growing segment within Provider Services is Patient Care at 11% through 2035 due to the attention to improving patient experiences and outcomes is becoming more stringent.

Healthcare BPO Market Segmentation

By Payer Service

Claims Management

Integrated Front-end Services & Back-office Operations

Member Management

Billing & Accounts Management

Analytics & Fraud Management

HR

By Provider Service

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Care

Patient Enrollment

Regional Insights:

Due to the broad deployment of EHRs under HIPAA 5010 compliance, which standardized electronic procedures including billing and claims, North America dominated the healthcare BPO market in 2025. Outsourcing is further fueled by the existence of several payers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies with intricate regulatory requirements.

During 2026–2035, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the healthcare BPO market due to cost-effective outsourcing, growing healthcare infrastructure, and quick digital adoption. The area has a highly qualified workforce, cheaper operating expenses, and growing demand for telemedicine and electronic health records.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Infosys BPM launched Agentic AI “AI agents” for finance and accounting, enabling healthcare clients to automate workflows, enhance accuracy, reduce cycle times, and improve user experiences across shared services.

: Infosys BPM launched Agentic AI “AI agents” for finance and accounting, enabling healthcare clients to automate workflows, enhance accuracy, reduce cycle times, and improve user experiences across shared services. 2025: Sutherland expanded partnership with Google Cloud to deliver industry-specific AI solutions, and regulated industries, such as healthcare benefit from patented Sentinel AI and secure remote-work capabilities for compliant, efficient operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you understand pricing trends across key Healthcare BPO services, benchmark service costs among major providers, and evaluate future pricing movements influencing outsourcing decisions.

– helps you understand pricing trends across key Healthcare BPO services, benchmark service costs among major providers, and evaluate future pricing movements influencing outsourcing decisions. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the impact of healthcare data protection regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR on outsourcing practices, compliance requirements, and operational frameworks across regions.

– helps you assess the impact of healthcare data protection regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR on outsourcing practices, compliance requirements, and operational frameworks across regions. TRADE & OUTSOURCING ANALYSIS – helps you identify outsourcing dynamics including nearshore vs offshore adoption, regional service exports, and cost advantages offered by major outsourcing destinations.

– helps you identify outsourcing dynamics including nearshore vs offshore adoption, regional service exports, and cost advantages offered by major outsourcing destinations. ADOPTION & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you uncover the adoption rate of Healthcare BPO services among healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, along with utilization patterns across SMEs and large enterprises.

– helps you uncover the adoption rate of Healthcare BPO services among healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, along with utilization patterns across SMEs and large enterprises. COST & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate cost savings, productivity improvements, and turnaround time enhancements achieved by healthcare organizations through outsourcing strategies.

– helps you evaluate cost savings, productivity improvements, and turnaround time enhancements achieved by healthcare organizations through outsourcing strategies. TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the integration of AI, RPA, and cloud technologies in Healthcare BPO operations and track digital transformation investments by leading industry players.

