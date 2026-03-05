ONESTREAM STOCK ALERT: Does $24.00 Per Share Represent a Fair Shareholder Buyout Price? Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation into Fairness of Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – OS 

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the recently announced buyout of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: OS) shareholders to determine whether the $24.00 per share buyout offer is fair to the company’s investors or if it undervalues the company’s shares.

On January 6, 2026, OneStream announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Hg at a price of $24.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their OneStream shares, and whether the company’s representatives breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to the $24.00 per share buyout price.

