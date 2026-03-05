Shareholder Investigation Launched by Kaskela Law Firm into Fairness of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Buyout Price; Clear Channel Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC has launched an investigation into the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (“Clear Channel”) shareholders to determine whether the $2.43 per share buyout price undervalues the company’s shares.

On February 9, 2026, Clear Channel announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Mubadala Capital at a price of $2.43 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Clear Channel’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Clear Channel investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout.

Clear Channel shareholders who believe the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750. Alternatively, investors may contact the firm via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.