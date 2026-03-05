EWCZ STOCK ALERT: Does $5.80 Per Share Represent a Fair Shareholder Buyout Price?  Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation into Fairness of Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – EWCZ

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the recently announced buyout of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) shareholders to determine whether the $5.80 per share buyout offer is fair to the company’s investors or if it undervalues the company’s shares.

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center announced that it had agreed to be taken private at a price of $5.80 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether European Wax Center investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their EWCZ shares, or if the proposed buyout price is inadequately low. Notably, at the time the buyout transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for European Wax Center shares – over 150% higher than the buyout offer.

