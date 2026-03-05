Monroe Ride Solutions’ Advanced MCx Damping Technology Coming to North American Passenger Vehicles

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Ride Solutions’ Monroe MCx main valve, a leading-edge suspension damping technology already in use by European automotive OEMs, will make its North American debut on two upcoming SUV models from a U.S.-based manufacturer. The MCx valve, available exclusively in Monroe OE Solutions dampers, provides levels of steering/handling control, ride comfort and consistency previously considered unobtainable through passive damping technology. Monroe Ride Solutions is a unit of Tenneco, a leading global manufacturer and distributor serving the transportation industry.

“The MCx valve expands the range of tuning parameters and resulting ride benefits available through passive dampers,” said Scott Jones, Vice President and General Manager, Americas, for Monroe Ride Solutions. “This innovative design enables vehicle manufacturers to dial-in the ideal ride and handling profile for each new model, resulting in a more satisfying driving experience.”

The MCx valve features several advanced tuning features that help OEMs achieve significantly improved damping performance across a full range of driving situations and operating environments. The valve’s independent, parallel fluid flow paths allow for precise tuning of low, medium and high fluid velocities. Additionally, its open-bleed tuning capability provides two extra tuning parameters in rebound and compression. Together these features help ensure superior rolling comfort and the elimination of ultra-low-velocity vibrations before they can be transmitted into the passenger compartment.

“Drivers can feel the benefits of MCx technology as compared to other passive damping solutions,” Scott added. “This represents a significant competitive advantage both for Monroe Ride Solutions and our OEM customers.

The MCx valve is one of several exclusive passive-damper valving technologies available from Monroe Ride Solutions. In addition to Monroe OE Solutions passive dampers, the business offers an extensive portfolio of Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspension systems.

Click here to learn more about the full portfolio of Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, including Monroe OE Solutions passive dampers, modules and valve systems, and Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspensions.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@tenneco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6858643-e94a-4f65-9d95-cb14b68d83e4