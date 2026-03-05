AH Realty Trust, Previously Armada Hoffler, Announces Quarterly Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), previously Armada Hoffler, announced that its Board of Directors declared the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The first quarter dividend will be paid in cash on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 26, 2026.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on April 1, 2026.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

