Cavli Wireless to Introduce the CQM211 5G NR Advanced Module at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a pioneer in the end-to-end IoT solutions landscape, is set to unveil its 5G NR Advanced CQM211 module at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 10 to 12 (Hall 3, Stand 311). Known as the largest trade fair for embedded technologies, the event will showcase cutting-edge innovations in electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. It serves as the ideal platform for global innovators such as Cavli Wireless to introduce the CQM211 to OEMs seeking to enhance their products with cutting-edge 5G NR connectivity.

The Cavli CQM211 is a full 5G NR Advanced Sub-6 GHz module designed to bridge the gap between 5G RedCap and traditional high-end 5G modules. Positioned above 5G RedCap in capability while maintaining a cost-conscious architecture, the CQM211 is optimized for applications that demand true 5G performance, such as routers, gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), and high-bandwidth industrial IoT applications.

The CQM211, compliant with 3GPP Release 16, offers exceptional data throughput of up to 3.4 Gbps downlink and 550 Mbps uplink in 5G NR NSA, and up to 2.4 Gbps downlink and 900 Mbps uplink in 5G NR SA. It also supports LTE Cat 16 fallback and Dual SIM for reliable connectivity across diverse networks. This performance profile enables OEMs and solution providers to design scalable platforms that require sustained high-speed connectivity without transitioning to premium-tier 5G module pricing.

The CQM211 is powered by an ARM Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.8 GHz) and integrates up to 1 GB of RAM and 512 MB of ROM, running Linux/OpenWrt with SDK support. This architecture enables application-level development directly on the module, reducing dependence on an external host MCU, simplifying system design, and lowering the overall bill of materials. For developers building intelligent edge devices, the CQM211 provides a flexible and open software environment well-suited for custom networking, security, and application-layer services.

For location-aware and mobility-driven use cases, the module features in-built GNSS with L1+L5 support, based on Qualcomm Location Suite Gen 9VT, and supports multiple constellations including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and QZSS. Dual-band GNSS improves accuracy and resilience in challenging RF environments, making the CQM211 ideal for asset tracking, smart logistics, industrial automation, and infrastructure monitoring applications that rely on precise positioning.

Cavli is offering the CQM211 in its standard LGA form factor (44.0 x 41.0 x 2.75 mm), providing OEMs and solution providers a clean slate to develop high-throughput, 5G-enabled routers, gateways, CPE, and industrial IoT devices for embedded systems. The LGA variant enables fully customized hardware development with versatile interfacing capabilities, allowing tight integration with application processors, networking subsystems, storage, and peripherals while optimizing performance, power consumption, and overall system cost.

In addition, the CQM211 is available in an M.2 form factor, delivering design flexibility for modular hardware platforms and enabling rapid integration into existing router, industrial gateway, and CPE designs. The M.2 variant supports plug-and-play deployment and offers a minimal-design-change upgrade path for customers currently using LTE M.2 modules, accelerating time to market and enabling a smooth transition to full 5G NR performance. For gateway and router platforms, the CQM211 delivers high-speed 5G backhaul connectivity, while in CPE it supports scalable broadband access for residential, enterprise, and remote deployments.

The module includes a comprehensive set of high-speed interfaces such as USB 3.1/2.0, PCIe Gen3, UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, SDIO, GPIO, and multiple antenna interfaces for main, diversity, MIMO, and GNSS. With broad support for global and regional 5G NR and LTE frequency bands, the CQM211 is designed for worldwide deployments, allowing OEMs to build a single hardware platform adaptable across multiple markets.

“The CQM211 is designed for customers who require higher throughput and broader feature capabilities than 5G RedCap, without the cost and complexity of flagship 5G modules,” said John Mathew, CEO and Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless. “By combining multi-gigabit 5G performance, in-built GNSS, OpenWrt with SDK, and flexible LGA and M.2 form factors, the CQM211 enables developers to build high-performance routers, gateways, CPE, and industrial IoT devices primed for the next phase of 5G adoption.”

Like other modules in Cavli’s C-Series portfolio, the CQM211 offers optional eSIM support and integrates seamlessly with Cavli Hubble, Cavli’s connectivity and modem management platform. This enables remote monitoring, lifecycle management, and intelligent messaging services at scale, simplifying global deployments and ongoing device operations.

With the introduction of the CQM211, Cavli Wireless continues to expand its 5G module portfolio to cover a wide range of performance and cost tiers, providing customers with a clear migration path from LTE and RedCap to full 5G NR solutions. The module is available in both global and regional variants, enabling flexible deployment across markets while ensuring compliance with local network requirements.

Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures Cellular IoT modules that improve device reliability and expedite development processes for a wide range of applications. Cavli’s smart cellular modules feature optional integrated eSIM functionality, offering global connectivity, affordable international data pricing, simplified modem management, and centralized subscription control through the proprietary cloud-based platform, Cavli Hubble.

