ISS awarded contract with Bank of England

Copenhagen , March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Q2 2026, ISS will provide integrated facilities services (IFS), including cleaning, mailroom, front of house and workplace services, to multiple sites across England, including the Bank’s historic headquarters in the City of London. The contract also includes the potential to add additional service options as the contract progresses.

The contract was awarded following a rigorous commercial process, with ISS being selected as a strategic partner to help the Bank of England deliver its vision for the future. This includes working to embed flexibility, sustainability and user experience across the Bank’s estate, creating people-first workplaces that meet the needs of a modern workforce, while also preserving the Bank’s unique heritage.

Scott Davies, CEO of ISS UK & Ireland, said:

“We are thrilled to announce this prestigious new contract with the Bank of England. This win reflects ISS’s deep sector expertise in government and financial services — two highly regulated environments — and our commitment to bringing the very best of that experience to support customers with large, complex estates and diverse workforce needs. We look forward to supporting the Bank as it transforms its workplaces for the future and to seeing what we can achieve together.”





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com