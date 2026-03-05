OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) ("OLAPLEX" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Amanda Baldwin, OLAPLEX’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We ended 2025 on a high note with fourth quarter sales growth of 4.3%. In 2025, we delivered on our Bonds & Beyond transformation priorities, driving renewed brand momentum and building a consistent innovation pipeline while strengthening execution and sharpening strategic focus. As we enter 2026, we do so with a clear path forward and a more balanced, sustainable approach to investment and growth."

For the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net sales increased 4.3% to $105.1 million; By channel: Specialty Retail decreased 14.5% to $24.7 million; Professional increased 18.9% to $36.8 million; Direct-To-Consumer increased 6.6% to $43.6 million; Net sales increased 0.8% in the United States and increased 7.6% internationally;

Net loss was $13.1 million, as compared to $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024;

Diluted net loss per share was $(0.02), as compared to $(0.01) for the fourth quarter of 2024.





For the fiscal year 2025 compared to the fiscal year 2024:

Net sales increased 0.1% to $423.0 million; By channel: Specialty Retail decreased 8.3% to $130.4 million; Professional increased 5.5% to $153.3 million; Direct-To-Consumer increased 3.1% to $139.3 million;

Net loss was $9.3 million, as compared to net income of $19.5 million for 2024;

Diluted net (loss) income per share was $(0.01), as compared to $0.03 for 2024.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Results

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change Net Sales $ 105,119 $ 100,741 4.3% Gross Profit $ 71,457 $ 66,776 7.0% Gross Profit Margin 68.0 % 66.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 74,162 $ 69,064 7.4% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 70.6 % 68.6 % SG&A $ 65,107 $ 52,869 23.1% Adjusted SG&A $ 61,415 $ 50,306 22.1% Net Loss $ (13,102 ) $ (8,800 ) 48.9% Adjusted Net Income $ 5,560 $ 7,630 (27.1)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,861 $ 17,489 (26.5)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.2 % 17.4 % Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) 100.0% Adjusted Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 —%



Fiscal Year 2025 Results

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change Net Sales $ 422,960 $ 422,670 0.1% Gross Profit $ 293,646 $ 292,290 0.5% Gross Profit Margin 69.4 % 69.2 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 303,631 $ 301,632 0.7% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 71.8 % 71.4 % SG&A $ 243,113 $ 181,685 33.8% Adjusted SG&A $ 211,375 $ 170,550 23.9% Net (Loss) Income $ (9,252 ) $ 19,522 (147.4)% Adjusted Net Income $ 51,383 $ 75,713 (32.1)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,869 $ 129,665 (27.6)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.2 % 30.7 % Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 (133.3)% Adjusted Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.11 (27.3)%



Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted net income per share are measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For more information about how we use these non-GAAP financial measures in our business, the limitations of these measures, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $318.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $586.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $60.2 million, compared to $75.2 million at December 31, 2024. Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred debt issuance costs was $352.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $643.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

The Company's fiscal year 2026 guidance below assumes no material impact from tariffs or the current geopolitical environment. The fiscal year 2026 net sales guidance below also reflects management's expectation that the net sales performance for the first quarter will trend below the expected net sales performance for the full fiscal year 2026, on a percentage basis, with consumer demand expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year as strategic initiatives take effect. Further, management expects that adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter will trend significantly below the expected adjusted EBITDA margin for the full fiscal year 2026, as marketing spend is expected to be front loaded in fiscal year 2026.

For Fiscal 2026: (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Actual Net Sales $414 - $435 $423 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin* 71% to 72% 71.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 21% to 22% 22.2%

*Adjusted gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company’s financial position, operating results, growth, sales and profitability, including revenue shifts across channels; the Company's financial guidance for fiscal year 2026, including net sales, adjusted gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin; the Company's expectations regarding net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2026; the Company's financial position, profitability, sell-through, operating expenses and growth; demand for the Company’s products; the Company’s innovation strategy and pipeline; the Company's international strategy and operations; the Company’s business transformation plans, strategies, investments, priorities and objectives, including the impact and timing thereof; the Company's packaging redesign initiative; the Company's capital allocation opportunities; the Company’s sales, marketing, promotion and education initiatives and related investments, and the impact, focus and timing thereof; general economic and industry trends, including tariffs; sales channels; inventory levels; and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "will," “could," "should," "intend," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "target," "predict," "project," "forecast," "seek" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. These statements are predictions based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate, and they are not guarantees of future performance. As such, you should not place significant reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements, including any such statements taken from third party industry and market reports.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, inherent uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, time frames or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, time frames or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the Company’s dependence on the success of its business transformation plan; competition in the beauty industry; the Company’s ability to effectively maintain and promote a positive brand image, expand its brand awareness and maintain consumer confidence in the quality, safety and efficacy of its products; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences and execute on its growth strategies and expansion opportunities, including with respect to new product introductions; the Company’s ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell future products; the Company’s ability to attract new customers and consumers and encourage consumer spending across its product portfolio; the Company’s ability to successfully implement new or additional marketing efforts; the Company’s relationships with and the capabilities and performance of its suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers and the Company’s ability to manage its supply chain, including sourcing, manufacturing and quality control; the Company's dependence on a limited number of customers for a large portion of its net sales; the Company’s ability to limit the illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of its products or the unauthorized diversion by third parties of its products; the Company’s ability to accurately forecast customer and consumer demand for its products; impacts on the Company’s business from political, regulatory, economic, trade and other risks associated with operating internationally; the Company’s ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; the Company’s reliance on its and its third-party service providers’ information technology; the Company’s ability to maintain the security of confidential information; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for its products, as well as the Company’s ability to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of changes in federal, state and international laws, regulations and administrative policy, tariffs and other trade policies; the Company’s existing and any future indebtedness, including the Company’s ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under its credit agreement; the Company’s ability to service its existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and its growth opportunities; volatility of the Company’s stock price; the Company’s “controlled company” status and the influence of investment funds affiliated with Advent International, L.P. over the Company; the impact of general economic conditions, disruptions in business conditions, and the financial strength of the Company’s consumers and customers on the Company’s business; fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly results of operations; changes in the Company’s tax rates and the Company’s exposure to tax liability; the Company's ability to integrate or realize the intended benefits of its acquisitions or strategic investments; and the other factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the other documents that the Company files with the SEC from time to time.

Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond the Company’s control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent management’s views as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Company neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations or otherwise.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted net income per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance and facilitate internal comparisons of its historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of the Company’s business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating its operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, net; (2) income tax provision (benefit); (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) share-based compensation expense; (5) certain litigation-related expenses; (6) acquisition-related costs; (7) executive reorganization costs and (8) Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustments. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude amortization of patented formulations. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit margin by dividing adjusted gross profit by net sales. The Company calculates adjusted SG&A as SG&A, adjusted to exclude: (1) share-based compensation expense; (2) certain litigation-related expenses; (3) acquisition-related costs and (4) executive reorganization costs. The Company calculates adjusted net income as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (1) amortization of intangible assets (excluding software); (2) share-based compensation expense; (3) certain litigation-related expenses; (4) acquisition-related costs; (5) executive reorganization costs; (6) deferred debt issuance costs write-offs; (7) Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustments; and (8) tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculates adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding, respectively. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Equivalents" located in the financial supplement in this release for further information regarding these adjustments for the periods presented.

Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Equivalents" located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted gross profit margin. The Company is not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, a reconciliation of the guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted gross profit margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure that would be necessary for such reconciliations, including (a) costs related to potential debt or equity transactions and (b) other non-recurring expenses that cannot reasonably be estimated in advance. These adjustments are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors that are beyond the Company's control and as a result it is also unable to predict their probable significance. Therefore, because management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results in accordance with GAAP, it is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in its fiscal year 2026 guidance.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,731 $ 585,967 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,123 and $15,859 29,013 14,934 Inventory 60,215 75,165 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,387 13,647 Total current assets 470,346 689,713 Property and equipment, net 1,422 1,442 Intangible assets, net 847,821 899,549 Goodwill 168,300 168,300 Deferred tax assets 46 — Other assets 9,552 8,719 Total assets $ 1,497,487 $ 1,767,723 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,117 $ 10,423 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,304 35,639 Current portion of long-term debt — 6,750 Current portion of Related Party payable pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement 9,206 11,842 Total current liabilities 102,627 64,654 Long-term debt 352,290 643,712 Deferred tax liabilities 5,283 5,164 Related Party payable pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement 155,858 177,469 Other liabilities 2,039 2,322 Total liabilities 618,097 893,321 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 669,076,651 and 664,224,893 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 669 664 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 342,345 328,538 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (337 ) (765 ) Retained earnings 536,713 545,965 Total stockholders’ equity 879,390 874,402 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,497,487 $ 1,767,723





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 105,119 $ 100,741 $ 422,960 $ 422,670 Cost of sales: Cost of product (excluding amortization) 30,957 31,677 119,329 121,038 Amortization of patented formulations 2,705 2,288 9,985 9,342 Total cost of sales 33,662 33,965 129,314 130,380 Gross profit 71,457 66,776 293,646 292,290 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 65,107 52,869 243,113 181,685 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,854 10,862 43,582 43,669 Total operating expenses 75,961 63,731 286,695 225,354 Operating (loss) income (4,504 ) 3,045 6,951 66,936 Interest expense 7,551 14,877 41,342 59,585 Interest income (2,659 ) (6,312 ) (14,828 ) (25,379 ) Other (income) expense, net: Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (2,666 ) 3,915 (12,118 ) 3,915 Other (income) expense, net (37 ) 1,362 (1,268 ) 1,903 Total other (income) expense, net (2,703 ) 5,277 (13,386 ) 5,818 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,693 ) (10,797 ) (6,177 ) 26,912 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,409 (1,997 ) 3,075 7,390 Net (loss) income $ (13,102 ) $ (8,800 ) $ (9,252 ) $ 19,522 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 668,087,032 663,154,824 666,459,101 661,980,612 Diluted 668,087,032 663,154,824 666,459,101 665,397,655 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, net of income tax effect $ 151 $ 220 $ 428 $ (2,130 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 151 220 428 (2,130 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,951 ) $ (8,580 ) $ (8,824 ) $ 17,392





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (9,252 ) $ 19,522 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: 67,912 123,546 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,660 143,068 Net cash used in investing activities (12,606 ) (4,891 ) Net cash used in financing activities (313,290 ) (18,610 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (267,236 ) 119,567 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 585,967 466,400 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 318,731 $ 585,967



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Equivalents

(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of net (loss) income, gross profit and SG&A, as the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (13,102 ) $ (8,800 ) $ (9,252 ) $ 19,522 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 13,636 13,243 53,912 53,497 Interest expense, net 4,892 8,565 26,514 34,206 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,409 (1,997 ) 3,075 7,390 Share-based compensation expense 3,593 2,563 13,285 11,123 Certain litigation-related expenses(1) 76 — 9,148 — Acquisition-related costs(2) 23 — 9,305 — Executive reorganization cost(3) — — — 12 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (2,666 ) 3,915 (12,118 ) 3,915 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,861 $ 17,489 $ 93,869 $ 129,665 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.2 % 17.4 % 22.2 % 30.7 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 71,457 $ 66,776 $ 293,646 $ 292,290 Amortization of patented formulations 2,705 2,288 9,985 9,342 Adjusted gross profit $ 74,162 $ 69,064 $ 303,631 $ 301,632 Adjusted gross profit margin 70.6 % 68.6 % 71.8 % 71.4 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A SG&A $ 65,107 $ 52,869 $ 243,113 $ 181,685 Share-based compensation expense (3,593 ) (2,563 ) (13,285 ) (11,123 ) Certain litigation-related expenses(1) (76 ) — (9,148 ) — Acquisition-related costs(2) (23 ) — (9,305 ) — Executive reorganization cost(3) — — — (12 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 61,415 $ 50,306 $ 211,375 $ 170,550





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income Net (loss) income $ (13,102 ) $ (8,800 ) $ (9,252 ) $ 19,522 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding software) 12,888 12,471 50,715 50,073 Share-based compensation expense 3,593 2,563 13,285 11,123 Deferred debt issuance cost write-off(4) — — 2,573 — Certain litigation-related expenses(1) 76 — 9,148 — Acquisition-related costs(2) 23 — 9,305 — Executive reorganization cost(3) — — — 12 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (2,666 ) 3,915 (12,118 ) 3,915 Tax effect of adjustments 4,748 (2,519 ) (12,273 ) (8,932 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,560 $ 7,630 $ 51,383 $ 75,713 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(5) 669,084,977 667,406,963 667,937,971 665,397,655





(1) Represents litigation costs related to the Lilien securities class action. The Company considers litigation costs related to the Lilien securities class action, as described in Note 14 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, to be non-recurring and non-ordinary. While the Company did not adjust for these costs during the year ended December 31, 2024 because the amounts incurred in 2024 were not material, commencing with the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company has included an adjustment for these costs as a result of the court's denial of the Company's motion to dismiss in February 2025. The Company believes adjusting for such costs provides investors with meaningful information regarding the Company’s core operating performance. (2) Represents non-recurring and non-ordinary costs related to the acquisition of all of the outstanding capital stock of Purvala Bioscience, Inc. ("Purvala") by Olaplex, Inc. on August 20, 2025. (3) Represented benefit payments associated with the departure of the Company's Chief Executive Officer that occurred in fiscal year 2023 and Chief Operating Officer that occurred in fiscal year 2022. (4) Represents the write-off of deferred debt issuance costs associated with the Company's $300.0 million voluntary repayment of outstanding principal on its term loan facility under the Company's credit agreement on May 1, 2025. (5) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 differ from the GAAP presentation on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income due to the Company being in a loss position on an unadjusted basis.



