PartnerBridge Accelerates Momentum with New Advisory Appointments, Clients Wins, and Product Enhancements

Edinburgh, UK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartnerBridge, the partner discovery and activation platform, today announced a string of milestones demonstrating its growing traction and market impact.

Following momentum from its launch, PartnerBridge has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Lance Buchholz and Will Schnabel to its advisory board. Both bring decades of SaaS and channel expertise, helping guide PartnerBridge’s next phase of growth.

“PartnerBridge is enabling early-stage SaaS companies to move faster, think smarter, and scale partnerships more effectively than ever before,” said Lance Buchholz, CRO at Blue Triangle. “Joining the advisory board allows me to contribute to a platform that is already delivering measurable results for customers.”

Will Schnabel added: “The market for partnership solutions is evolving rapidly. PartnerBridge’s approach combining intelligence and actionable insights is exactly what ecosystem leaders and GTM teams need to not only design but execute high-value partnerships that drive sustainable growth and revenue.”

PartnerBridge has welcomed several new clients, including Blue Triangle, CXperts, Kameleoon, VWO, and Wytebox, which reflects the platform’s growing adoption alongside positive early feedback.

“PartnerBridge has been invaluable to us, helping us to redefine how we build and scale our partnership programme,” commented Devon Boyd, Channel & Alliances Director, EMEA at VWO. “Its versatile insights streamline decision-making and ensure we invest in the right relationships that truly drive success.”Jason Goddard, Co-Founder at Wytebox shared similar insights: “For companies serious about building repeatable, high-impact partner programmes, PartnerBridge provides both the strategic clarity and executional guidance that most tools simply don’t.”

PartnerBridge also continues to evolve its roadmap in line with customer feedback, recently introducing the PartnerBridge Playbooks engine, a new intelligence layer designed to turn partnership strategy into something concrete, repeatable, and actionable. The engine analyses two companies across multiple dimensions including category relationships, product positioning, integrations, ICP overlap, and go-to-market motions.

Rather than producing high-level recommendations, the Playbooks engine generates real ecosystem data that explains why a partnership makes sense, how it should be positioned, which motions to prioritise, and where value is most likely to materialise. The new engine delivers speed, consistency, and continuous improvement – evolving partnership strategy from manual guesswork to data-backed, scalable, revenue generating programmes.

PartnerBridge has also been accepted into the NatWest & RBS, LvlUp Labs, and TechScaler accelerator programmes, demonstrating the company’s strong early-stage validation, institutional confidence, and recognition as a high-potential ecosystem intelligence platform guiding startups through structured growth journeys.

“Partnerships have traditionally been a manual, time-consuming process, often taking 12-18 months to deliver real value,” said Jon Mead, Founder & CEO. “PartnerBridge automates the workflows, provides actionable frameworks, and equips teams to turn partnerships into a true revenue engine, helping companies unlock growth faster, smarter, and with measurable impact.”

As PartnerBridge continues its rapid momentum, the company is gearing up for a pre-seed funding round to accelerate product development, scale customer success, and expand its team.

About PartnerBridge

PartnerBridge is a new partner discovery and SaaS activation platform transforming how companies build and scale strategic partnerships today. PartnerBridge turns gut-feel relationships and manual guesswork into high-impact partner programmes driven by deep category intelligence and automated joint value propositions. By enabling actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and automated integration, PartnerBridge helps businesses unlock growth, expand market presence, and accelerate time-to-value from their strategic partnerships.

For more information or to request a demo, users can visit www.partnerbridge.io.



