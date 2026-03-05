MIAMI, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New diagnostic tool measures whether brands appear in AI-generated recommendations before PR, SEO, or content spend

Zen Media, the world's #1 AI visibility agency, today announced the launch of GEO GPT™, a first-of-its-kind AI visibility diagnostic that allows brands to see how they appear in AI-generated recommendations directly inside ChatGPT.

AI-driven recommendations have moved from experimental to default. Buyers increasingly turn to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity to research vendors, form shortlists, and validate credibility — often before visiting a website or speaking with sales. As a result, brand visibility is now being shaped inside AI systems long before traditional marketing or PR efforts take effect. Yet most organizations still have no way to measure whether they appear in those AI-generated answers at all.

GEO GPT™ was built to expose that blind spot.

Unlike optimization tools that focus on keywords, content changes, or prompt engineering, GEO GPT™ provides a diagnostic baseline. It simulates realistic buyer prompts across personas and intent, then reports whether a brand appears, how often it is mentioned, where it ranks when recommended, and how competitors displace it in AI-generated responses.

"AI is already influencing who gets considered and who gets ignored," said Duran Inci, CEO of Zen Media. "GEO GPT™ answers a foundational question brands have never been able to measure before: Does AI even recognize you as a viable option? Before you optimize visibility, you have to know if you exist in the decision set at all."

**Measuring AI Recommendation Visibility, Not Rankings**

Traditional SEO tools measure keywords, pages, and traffic. GEO GPT™ measures something different: AI recommendation behavior.

- How frequently a brand appears in AI-generated answers

- Average ranking position when mentioned

- Top-3 recommendation rate

- Visibility by buyer persona and intent

- Competitive gaps and displacement

- Answer Share™ — the percentage of relevant prompts where a brand is referenced

For example, when a buyer asks an AI system, "Which agency should I hire for X?", GEO GPT™ shows whether a brand appears in the recommendation — and which competitors appear instead.

How GEO GPT™ Works

GEO GPT™ runs directly inside ChatGPT, allowing users to begin their visibility diagnostic in the same interface buyers already use for discovery.

The process includes:

1. Building a verified knowledge base using a company's website and public information

2. Generating realistic, brand-agnostic prompts that reflect how buyers actually ask AI for guidance

3. Testing those prompts across AI platforms

4. Producing an AI visibility report showing recommendation presence, competitive position, and intent-level insights

Users can access a free snapshot using 10 prompts or unlock a full 100-prompt AI visibility report for a one-time fee of $49.

Zen Media emphasized that GEO GPT™ is intentionally diagnostic, not prescriptive.

"This is not optimization software, and it doesn't claim to change AI behavior," said Sarah Evans, Partner and Head of PR at Zen Media. "It establishes a baseline. Once you see where AI includes you — and where it doesn't — strategy becomes grounded in evidence instead of assumptions."

Part of the AVOS™ Ecosystem

GEO GPT™ is the entry point into Zen Media's AVOS™ (AI Visibility Operating System) — a Service-as-Software ecosystem that measures, diagnoses, and activates AI visibility across the full brand lifecycle. From diagnostic intelligence to narrative activation through Published Monthly™, Zen Media provides the infrastructure brands need to compete in AI-driven discovery.

A New Diagnostic Layer for Modern PR and Marketing Teams

GEO GPT™ reflects a broader shift in how brand visibility must be understood in the AI era. A single high-intent AI prompt can influence decisions at scale, shaping perceptions across thousands — or millions — of buyer interactions over time.

By making AI recommendation visibility measurable, GEO GPT™ provides an on-ramp for modern PR and marketing teams seeking to understand how authority, credibility, and narrative translate inside AI systems.

Availability

Run your AI visibility diagnostic now: https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6904a060fd8c8191bf5cdbc82571fee9-ai-visibility-engine-geo

Launch Access & Pricing

- **Free:** 10-prompt visibility preview inside ChatGPT

- **Full Report:** 100-prompt AI visibility report — $49 one-time

- **Enterprise:** 500-1,000+ prompts, monthly monitoring — starting at $250/month

Who It Serves

- CEOs, CMOs, and communications leaders

- PR, SEO, and digital agencies

- Founders establishing category authority

- Teams integrating GEO — Generative Engine Optimization

About Zen Media

Zen Media is the world's #1 AI visibility agency — a Service-as-Software firm helping brands understand, influence, and improve how AI systems perceive them. Through AVOS™ (AI Visibility Operating System), Zen combines advisory, proprietary software, and execution programs including Published Monthly™, ZAVI™ Enterprise Intelligence, and GEO GPT™ to deliver generative search visibility, machine-referenced media strategy, and executive communications for B2B, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in Miami, Zen powers visibility systems for clients across North America and globally.





