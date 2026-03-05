Media Advisory -- SATURDAY: Thousands to Rally in Toronto for 48th Annual International Women’s Day March

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands are expected to gather on Saturday, March 7, 2026, for Toronto’s 48th annual International Women’s Day (IWD) March and Rally — the longest-running annual IWD rally in North America.

Under this year’s theme, “Rise and Resist: Uniting for a New World,” participants will call for gender equality and social justice amid growing economic inequality, attacks on trans and non-binary communities, rising right-wing movements, and the climate crisis.

The rally features a dynamic lineup of speakers, headlined by Nicaraguan-Canadian comedian, activist, and playwright Martha Chavez. Representatives are available to speak in advance of the event or afterwards.

Organized by a broad coalition of community groups, students, and trade unions, the annual event draws thousands committed to building a more just and equitable world.

(The United Steelworkers union is a member of the coalition).

EVENT DETAILS

What: 48th Annual International Women’s Day Rally & March

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026

11:00 a.m. Rally | 1:00 p.m. March (Eastern)

Where: OISE, 252 Bloor St. W., Toronto

March concludes at Toronto Metropolitan University

MEDIA CONTACT

Carolyn Ferns

647-218-1275

carolyn@childcareontario.org