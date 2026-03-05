Eclipse Foundation showcases open source innovation at embedded world 2026; Releases 2025 IoT and Embedded Survey Report

BRUSSELS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, will highlight the accelerating role of open source in embedded systems and IoT at embedded world 2026, taking place March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany. Exhibiting in Hall 4, Booth 4-554, the Foundation will present a comprehensive portfolio of technologies spanning industrial IoT, automotive software, edge AI, real-time operating systems, and regulatory alignment for software development.

At the event, the Eclipse Foundation and its members will demonstrate how collaborative, vendor-neutral open source initiatives are enabling secure, scalable, and interoperable embedded solutions across industries.

“Open source is driving the next generation of embedded and IoT innovation,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “From silicon and real-time operating systems to AI-enabled development tools and software-defined vehicles, open collaboration enables secure, interoperable technologies that industries worldwide can adopt with confidence.”

Featured Innovations

Key initiatives on display include:

OpenHW Foundation and Eclipse ThreadX

Open source embedded innovation spanning silicon, processor architectures, and real-time operating systems.

AI-enabled development tools

Trusted open source development tools, IDEs, and extensible platforms that support modern embedded software development.

Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)

Open collaboration advancing next-generation automotive software architectures.

Open Regulatory Compliance (ORC)

A community-driven initiative advancing practical approaches to Cyber Resilience Act readiness and evolving regulatory requirements.

Joining the Eclipse Foundation at the booth, members Eurotech and Codethink will present live demonstrations and share domain expertise.

Enterprise-Grade Edge AIoT by Eurotech will feature advanced edge computing and AIoT solutions designed for industrial deployments.

”We’re excited to join the Eclipse Foundation booth at Embedded World 2026,” expressed Robert Andres, Head of Partner Ecosystem at Eurotech. “It provides the perfect occasion to demonstrate that ‘secure, enterprise-grade’ and ‘open source’ are not a contradiction. We do this by showing Eclipse IoT projects at the core of critical infrastructure projects in energy distribution and we are available to discuss how Eurotech, with its commercial offering based on the Eclipse Kura project, as an important aspect of achieving compliance with CRA, NIS2 or IEC 62443, is addressing cybersecurity requirements like SBOM and vulnerability management with fundamental support from the Eclipse Foundation.”

Codethink’s Trust Evidence initiative will demonstrate practical approaches to software assurance and trustworthiness in safety- and security-critical systems.

"Embedded systems don’t just need code that runs, they need software you can prove,” said John Ellis, President & Head of Product at Codethink. “Open collaboration and transparent workflows let teams ship not only features, but evidence: provenance, repeatability, and security that holds up over years, not just release cycles.”

2025 IoT and Embedded Developer Survey Report

In conjunction with embedded world 2026, the Eclipse Foundation will release the 2025 IoT and Embedded Developer Survey Report.

Developed in collaboration with the Eclipse IoT, Sparkplug, and Oniro Working Groups, as well as the Eclipse ThreadX project, the Software Defined Vehicle initiative, and the OpenHW Foundation, the report delivers data-driven insight into the trends and technologies shaping global IoT and embedded development.

This year’s findings examine:

The increasingly complex regulatory environment

Supply chain disruptions and their impact on product development

Developer and engineering decision-maker technology preferences

The growing role of open source in enabling security, compliance, and digital sovereignty

The complete report is available for download here .

Conference participation

Beyond the exhibition floor, the Eclipse Foundation and its members will contribute to the embedded world conference program.

On Tuesday, March 10, from 10:00 to 12:45, Frédéric Desbiens, Head of IoT and Embedded Solutions at the Eclipse Foundation, will moderate expert sessions in Track 5.4, Software Architectures, featuring speakers from Synaptrix Technologies, ETAS (Bosch), and Elektrobit Automotive. Detailed session information is available here .

Representatives from the OpenHW Foundation, Eclipse ThreadX, the Software Defined Vehicle initiative, and Eclipse IoT Working Group member Eurotech will be available at Booth 4-554 to discuss the survey findings and demonstrate the technologies shaping the future of IoT and embedded systems.

