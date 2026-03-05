PPHC To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (“PPHC” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHC) (AIM: PPHC), a leading global strategic communications provider offering a comprehensive range of advisory services in the areas of Government Relations, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 23, 2026, after market close.

PPHC management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Roel Smits, Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Gensemer, Chief Strategy Officer.

PPHC will also issue its 2025 financial results via the London Stock Exchange’s RNS platform at the earliest available opportunity, being 7am GMT on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Participants may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqweq9hx/.

Dial-in: To participate via telephone, please register in advance and receive a unique PIN at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI23772b4493ce4ac6b83992079c865d5f.

A replay of the webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.pphcompany.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC".

Media Contact:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

inquiries@pphcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Matthew Mazzanti

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

IR@pphcompany.com