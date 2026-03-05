Brilliant Earth Releases Fifth Annual Mission Report, Celebrating Two Decades of Transforming the Jewelry Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLT), a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today released its 2025 Mission Report, marking two decades of industry-defining impact and charts the Company's ambitious path forward. The report, documents measurable progress across the Company's four mission pillars: Transparency, Sustainability, Compassion, and Inclusion, while introducing the next generation of initiatives designed to raise the bar for responsible business in the jewelry industry and beyond.

"Twenty years ago, we founded Brilliant Earth on the belief that business could be a force for good and that beautiful jewelry and meaningful impact are not mutually exclusive," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. "Our 2025 Mission Report is both a reflection of how far we've come and a renewed commitment to how much further we will go. We are grateful to our customers, partners, employees, and the global communities who have made this work possible, and who inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of what ethical luxury can look like."

Sustainability

Brilliant Earth was named the #1 Most Sustainable Jewelry Brand by the Association of Intelligent Diamond International, as well as Most Sustainable Engagement Ring Brand and Most Sustainable Colored Gem Brand. The Company unveiled its second limited-edition collection with Dr. Jane Goodall, designed to celebrate and advance her enduring legacy of conservation, research, and education — with 10% of net proceeds from both collections benefiting the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation Fund to directly support the vital work she championed throughout her life. The Company continued executing against its SBTi-validated net-zero roadmap, with three years of third-party assured GHG inventory disclosures and a commitment to reach net-zero by 2050.

Transparency

Brilliant Earth published its fifth annual Mission Report, disclosing progress against 105 GRI and SASB indicators — underscoring the Company's long-standing commitment to industry-leading transparency. The Company's Beyond Conflict Free™ sourcing standard continues to serve as a model for responsible diamond sourcing across the industry, and its Pathway to Beyond Conflict Free™ framework underscores the Company’s ongoing quest to improve mining practices worldwide through traceable diamonds on a verifiable pathway towards more responsible mining practices.

Continuing progress toward its goal of using 100% repurposed or Fairmined precious metals, the Company confirmed that 99.5% of its gold and 96.4% of its silver are now repurposed. To support responsible small-scale mining, Brilliant Earth has increased its Fairmined gold purchases by 691% since 2021, and helped the first four gold mines in the Amazon achieve Fairmined certification.

Compassion

Since founding the Brilliant Earth Foundation in 2021, the Company has committed over $2 million to global nonprofit partners. Through its partnership with Pure Earth, the Company helped reforest 4.75 hectares in the Peruvian Amazon and continues to advance mercury-free mining techniques and responsible small-scale gold mining through a new Pure Earth grant to the Women's Mining Network of Madre de Dios. The Foundation also expanded the Moyo Gems program from Tanzania into Kenya, empowering female artisanal miners, and continued its investment in the Gem Legacy Campus in Tanzania.

Inclusion

Brilliant Earth is female-founded and female-led, with 72% of employees, 73% of people managers, and 58% of directors and above identifying as women. The Company was recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Built In Best Place to Work, earned 2024–2026 Great Place to Work Certified™, and received 2025 Top Workplaces recognition for Employee Recognition, Professional Development, and as a Top Female-Led Workplace. CEO Beth Gerstein received the Jewelers for Children Facets of Hope Award for her exceptional contributions and charitable impact in 2025, and CFO Jeffrey Kuo was named among the 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business by the Asian American Business Development Center.

The 2025 Mission Report is available at brilliantearth.com/mission, accompanied by the Company's 2025 Mission Disclosures and Goals.

About Brilliant Earth

Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, offering engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry crafted with responsibly sourced materials. Headquartered in San Francisco, the Company operates 42 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. In 2025, the Company reported full-year net sales of $437 million.

For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

