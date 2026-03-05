Plug Power to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on March 6, 2026

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Closing Bell on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The Closing Bell ceremony celebrates Plug’s strong 2025 full-year results as well as its newly appointed CEO, Jose Luis Crespo, who officially took the helm of the company on March 2, 2026. Full-year 2025 results, announced earlier this week, detailed the company’s revenue increase of 12.9% year-over-year, ending the year at ~$710 million. This revenue improvement was driven largely by higher equipment sales volume and continued global commercial momentum. In 2025, GenEco electrolyzers contributed a record $187 million in revenue, and have an approximate $8 billion global sales funnel. Over 300 megawatts of GenEco electrolyzers have now been delivered globally and are deployed on six continents, demonstrating broad commercial adoption and operating experience.

A cross-functional team of Plug management and employees will celebrate the occasion, and new CEO, Jose Luis Crespo, will officially ring the Closing Bell. Prior to his becoming CEO, Crespo served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Plug, where he led revenue strategy, global sales, and commercial operations across all product lines and market segments. Over his tenure, Crespo was a principal architect of a multi-billion-dollar sales pipeline and cultivated strategic relationships with major enterprise customers.

About Plug

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation—enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug has built its business around electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants, serving customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, and advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply. Production facilities are currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

