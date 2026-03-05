Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (“Copper Quest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its AI-driven geological analysis at its 100%-owned Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (“Kitimat”) in northwestern British Columbia confirming a large conductive anomaly consistent with a buried porphyry center.

Brian Thurston, CEO of Copper Quest, stated, “The completion of our AI-driven analysis marks a significant step forward at Kitimat. The AI generation of this very large conductive anomaly positioned along a structural magnetic boundary in fertile arc volcanics could very easily represent a concealed intrusive porphyry center. The historical mineralization drilled nearby delivered significant near-surface copper-gold intercepts that remain open and conforms with our geologic interpretation that those intercepts may represent the outer expression of a much larger porphyry system, perhaps of the AI generated anomaly now observed.”

Copper Quest announced its strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (“ExploreTech”) on Decemeber 1, 2025, to deploy generative artificial intelligence across its project portfolio, beginning with the Kitimat Copper–Gold Project in British Columbia. Using the ExplorTech platform, historical information from the Kitimat project was integrated and reprocessed, including historical diamond drilling (including 2010 Jeannette Cu-Au Zone drilling), government airborne magnetics, VTEM conductivity data, structural and lithological interpretations, 2025 field observations and alteration mapping, as well as soil and rock geochemistry. The platform integrated this historical information into a unified probabilistic 3D geological framework while the AI system generated thousands of subsurface geological scenarios, ranking probability clusters for concealed intrusive centers and sulphide-rich alteration zones.

Alex Miltenberger, PhD, CEO of ExploreTech commented, ”Our generative AI platform evaluates thousands of geological and geophysical permutations to identify the highest-probability mineralized centers. At Kitimat, the integrated magnetic, VTEM, drilling and geological datasets produce a coherent target architecture consistent with buried intrusive-related mineralization. This platform has been successfully applied on multiple porphyry systems worldwide and we look forward to supporting Copper Quest as they advance this project toward drill confirmation.”

AI modeling has identified a large, buried conductive body measuring approximately 1.5 km by 1.5 km in lateral extent. The anomaly demonstrates strong vertical continuity to at least 1 km depth—the maximum limit of the analysis—and begins just 50 meters below surface, concealed beneath sedimentary cover. The conductor is situated within a pronounced magnetic gradient/dipole corridor, with a spatial relationship suggestive of an intrusive contact or alteration boundary. It also lies in proximity to documented volcanic-hosted sulphide mineralization.

The geological setting—Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics intruded by Coast Plutonic rocks—further supports the exploration model. Collectively, these characteristics are interpreted by the Company as indicative of a concealed, sulphide-rich hydrothermal center. Permitting has been initiated for a 2026 Induced Polarization survey followed by a diamond drill program to test this compelling target.

These AI results have materially refined and strengthened Copper Quest’s theory that the project area hosts a large hydrothermal copper-gold porphyry system. ExploreTech’s modeling supports the geologic interpretation that the 2010 drilling at the Jeannette Zone may represent a peripheral expression of a larger concealed intrusive center (Figure 1), represented by the AI interpreted kilometer-scale conductive anomaly.





Figure 1: Presumed geological setting of the Jeannette zone within the larger Kitimat claim block taken from National Instrument 43-101 report written on the Kitimat property by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo, in 2020.

The Kitimat Project hosts significant historical copper-gold drill intersections, mostly completed by Decade Resources Ltd. in 2010 at the Jeannette Zone. Notable intervals include 117.07m grading 0.54% Cu and 1.03 g/t Au (Hole J-7), 103.65m grading 0.55% Cu and 1.00 g/t Au (Hole J-1), 107.01m grading 0.45% Cu and 0.80 g/t Au (Hole J-2), and 112.20 m grading 0.33% Cu and 0.41 g/t Au (Hole J-8).

INFRASTRUCTURE ADVANTAGE

The Kitimat Project is supported by outstanding infrastructure that meaningfully strengthens its development potential. The property benefits from established road access via historic logging and exploration roads, proximity to rail infrastructure, access to high-voltage hydroelectric power, and deep-water port facilities at Kitimat. Located just 10 kilometers from the city within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction, the project is exceptionally well positioned. Collectively, this infrastructure base has the potential to materially enhance project economics in the event of a discovery.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Brian G. Thurston, P.Geo., the Company’s President and CEO and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

COPPER: GLOBAL SUPPLY DEFICIT & CRITICAL METAL

Global copper demand is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, fueled by electrification, electric vehicles, renewable energy deployment, expanding data centers, AI infrastructure, and large-scale grid modernization. At the same time, the industry faces mounting constraints while ore grades at existing mines continue to decline, new discoveries become increasingly rare, permitting timelines are lengthening, and meaningful supply deficits are projected over the coming decade.

In this environment, advancing new copper discoveries in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions such as Canada and the USA has become essential to Western energy security and long-term economic growth. Copper Quest is strategically positioned to help deliver the next generation of North American copper discoveries.

ABOUT EXPLORETECH

ExploreTech is a mineral exploration company which specializes in AI-driven exploration workflows, including geological modeling, geophysical inversion, and drill-target optimization, to find concealed mineralized systems. ExploreTech is led by Alex Miltenberger, PhD, and Tyler Hall, PhD, both graduates of Stanford University in Geophysics and Geology respectively, with professional backgrounds in exploration and mining. The ExploreTech platform integrates geophysics, drilling, geochemistry, structural interpretation, and satellite data into a probabilistic 3D geological framework designed to rapidly identify possible concealed intrusive centers and mineralized systems. ExploreTech has successfully leveraged their technology on a number of different projects, with a particular strength in revealing hidden porphyry targets. More information on ExploreTech can be found at www.exploretech.ai

ABOUT COPPER QUEST EXPLORATION INC.

The company's land holdings comprise 8 projects that span over 46,000 hectares in great mining jurisdictions of Canada and the USA. Copper Quest is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, and responsible development of its North American portfolio of assets. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “CQX”. For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company’s website at www.copper.quest .

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the City of Nelson British Columbia, spanning 4,611.49 hectares with a 2018 National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects historical inferred resource of 268,000 tonnes, estimated using a cut-off grade of 5.0 g/t Au and an average grade of 16.52 g/t Au, that represents an inferred resource of 142,000 oz of gold (McCuaig & Giroux, 2018)*. Apart from the Alpine Mine itself the property hosts 4 other less explored significant vein systems including the past-producing King Solomon vein workings, the Black Prince and the Cold Blow veins system, and the Gold Crown vein system. *The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the 2018 historic inferred resource results.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stars Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Property, spanning 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia’s Bulkley Porphyry Belt with Tana Zone discovery drill intersection highlights of 0.466% Cu over 195.07m* in drill hole DD18SS004 from 23.47m, 0.200% Cu over 396.67m* in drill hole DD18SS010 from 29.37m, and 0.205% Cu over 207.27m* in drill hole DD18SS015 from 163.98m. This highly prospective, approximately 5 X 2.5 kilometer annular magnetic anomaly is interpreted to represent an altered monzonite intrusion and surrounding hornfels.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Kitimat Copper-Gold Property, spanning 2,954 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia located northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines. Exploration on the Kitimat property dates to the late 1960s, with the most significant historical work conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone, and drill intersection highlights of 1.03 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu over 117.07 m in Hole J-7 from 1.52 m, 1.00 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu over 103.65m in Hole J-1 from 9.15 m, 0.80 g/t Au, 0.45% Cu over 107.01m in Hole J-2 from 6.10 m, and 0.41 g/t Au, 0.33% Cu over 112.20m in Hole J-8 from 11.89 m.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.

Copper Quest has an option to earn 100% interest in the past-producing road accessible Auxer Gold Mine, spanning 1,087 hectares located in Bonner County, Idaho, USA. This orogenic gold opportunity is positioned along one of the region’s most significant structural corridors located within the prolific Hope Fault system. Historical exploration has demonstrated exceptional gold grades, with the 1936 Platts report documenting up to 21.0 g/t Au in surface samples and underground workings showing consistent mineralization over 4.3-meter widths averaging 9.42 g/t Au at an 18-meter depth.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stellar Property, spanning 5,389-hectares in British Columbia’s Bulkley Porphyry Belt contiguous to the Stars Property.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern British Columbia spanning over 20,658 hectares with 10 priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest has an earn-in option of up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the road accessible Rip Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project, spanning 4,700-hectares located in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt in central British Columbia.

