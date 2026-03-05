AC Immune Announces Upcoming Industry Symposium on Parkinson’s Disease and Presentation at AD/PD™ 2026

AC Immune to host symposium highlighting Precision Prevention approach to Parkinson's disease

Presentation at International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD™ 2026) showcases potential of first-in-class TDP-43 PET-tracer ACI-19626

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 5, 2026 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will host an industry symposium on how a precision prevention approach to Parkinson’s disease may now be within reach, based on lessons from Alzheimer’s disease.

AC Immune will also present its first-in-class TDP-43 PET-tracer on ACI-19626 at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2026) taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 17-21, 2026.

Industry Symposium: From Treatment to Prevention in Parkinson’s Disease

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 8:40 – 10:40 am CET

Location: Hall A1

Opening and Closing Remarks: Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune

Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune Shifting treatment to prevention: lessons learned from Alzheimer’s disease

Presenter: Prof. Catherine Mummery (University College London)

Time: 8:45 – 9:00 am CET

Targeting α-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease: pathophysiology and supporting evidence





Presenter: Werner Poewe, M.D. (Medical University of Innsbruck)

Time: 9:00 – 9:25 am CET

Misfolding of α-synuclein as fluid biomarker measured with the iRS platform of betaSENSE





Presenter: Prof. Klaus Gerwert (Centre for Protein Diagnostics at Ruhr University Bochum)

Time: 9:25 – 9:40 am CET

Stabilizing the progression of Parkinson’s disease with active immunotherapy: Interim results of the Phase 2 VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056





Presenter: Günther Staffler, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 9:40 – 10:05 am CET

Intracellular targeting of α-synuclein with Morphomer small molecules





Presenter: Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 10:05 – 10:20 am CET

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and a replay of the Industry Symposium will be available on the Events page of AC Immune’s website after the event.

Oral Presentation

Discovery and initial clinical evaluation of [18f]ACI-19626, a first-in-class TDP-43 PET-tracer





Presenter: Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Session: Biomarker Pathways Linking Amyloid, Tau, and Neurodegeneration

Location: Hall 180-181

Date/Time: Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:50 – 5:05 pm CET

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CA, CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.

Forward looking statements

