BitMEX Launches the Equinox Race Campaign Featuring a 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of the Equinox Race campaign, allowing traders to win their share of a 100,000 USDT prize pool and additional prizes by completing a series of trading missions.

The campaign will run from 5 March 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 5 April 2026 at 11:59 AM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 4 categories:

: The first 1,000 traders who reach a minimum trading volume of $500 will receive 10 USDT in trading credits and an entry into a lucky draw for an Oura Ring Gen 3. For High-Volume Traders: All users can earn up to 1,000 USDT in trading credits by reaching specific trading volume tiers across Spot and/or Derivatives contracts.

To participate in the Equinox Race campaign, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com

