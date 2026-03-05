Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Targets New Industrial and Defense Biomaterials as "Project Atlas" Hits Major Milestone

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced a major milestone in "Project Atlas", the Company's next-generation bioengineering initiative aimed at creating entirely new classes of materials for industrial and defense applications.

Kraig Labs first disclosed the existence of Project Atlas on January 19th, 2026, when it was already at an advanced stage of development. The Company described an ambitious effort to merge numerous complex genetic elements into a single integrated architecture. Project Atlas seeks to create new super materials with enhanced strength, toughness, and other properties. Today, Kraig Labs confirms Project Atlas has passed its most critical milestone and is moving forward at full speed.

Project Atlas employs numerous genetic modifications operating in tandem to create an entirely new class of materials. The result is a powerful new approach to biomaterial development, opening the door to entirely new performance capabilities.

"This project represents what I believe is the most advanced molecular biology work ever undertaken in material science," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We are creating an advanced platform, where multiple components work in unison to achieve very specific material outcomes. That level of coordinated engineering has never been attempted before in spider silk or biomaterials, to our knowledge."

Atlas has already resulted in the creation of multiple new transgenic lines, which are now progressing through the Company's evaluation pipeline.

Early results have reinforced management's confidence that Project Atlas will reshape the future of biomaterial development and significantly broaden the applications for spider silk and other super fibers.

This latest breakthrough comes as Kraig Labs continues to receive global recognition for its pioneering work in bioengineered spider silk. The Company was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of its work in bioengineering and scaling spider silk production.





With Project Atlas now moving into its next phase, Kraig Labs expects continued rapid progress as the program advances toward the creation of new materials designed to meet demanding industrial and defense performance requirements.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering .

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

