Cygnet.One emerges as a globally accredited e-Invoicing Platform & trusted across 14+ countries, aligned with IMDA, Singapore Compliance Mandates

SINGAPORE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet.One, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions across 40+ countries, recently announced its strengthened alignment with Singapore’s structured e-Invoicing framework under IMDA, reinforcing its capability to support enterprises preparing for evolving Singapore e-Invoicing mandates. Backed by country-specific accreditations and regulatory enablement, the platform enables enterprises to manage e-Invoicing compliance globally through one unified, enterprise-grade solution.

As regions such as APAC, Europe, MENA, and the UK accelerate the adoption of structured invoicing and digital tax reporting, enterprises face challenges related to fragmented frameworks, variations in schemas & validation rules, invoice lifecycle statuses, and evolving authority requirements further complicate compliance, limiting global visibility and governance. Cygnet.One addresses this complexity by offering a single global platform that supports all major e-Invoicing models, including PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks, Continuous Transaction Controls and real-time clearance as well as post-issuance reporting models, eliminating the need to deploy and manage separate solutions & providers across countries.

Cygnet.One is an Open PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP). The platform is also accredited by major tax authorities such as IMDA (Singapore), BOSA (Belgium), GSTN (India – IRP), ZATCA (KSA), MOF (UAE), LHDN & MDEC (Malaysia), ZRA (Zambia) & others as an Application Service Provider (ASP) for e-Invoicing & VAT/GST compliance.

The platform manages the full e-Invoice lifecycle for Singapore based enterprises, including e2e ERP integration to fetch documents or manually generate documents from an intuitive product interface. It also validates data, sends or receives e-Invoices and archive e-Invoices across B2B, and B2G domestic transactions. For large, multi-entity enterprises & mid-size businesses, it enables analytics in one single dashboard. CygNova – Our AI-driven finance intelligence enables leaders to understand Accounting Payable and Accounts Receivable (AP & AR) health through natural-language insights for faster, data-backed decisions.

Cygnet.One is IMDA-accredited for Singapore e-Invoicing enabling generation, validation and transmission submission of e-Invoices to IRAS in SG PINT XML Format. The platform supports B2B & B2G e-invoices, generation of debit and credit notes, order exchanges, & other documents across sales and purchase transactions. As mandates expand beyond invoices to include orders, compliance shifts upstream, making ERP data accuracy, procurement and supply chain processes tax-sensitive from transaction & document type creation.

Trusted by 1,000+ enterprises globally, Cygnet.One is built on an API-first architecture also supporting other ERP integration mechanisms including file-based, and configurable pre-built connectors. This enables seamless e-Invoice compliance for both sales and purchase workflows without disrupting finance or procurement workflows. Flexible hosting options (on-premises, private SaaS, and On cloud) ensure scalability, data residency alignment, and reliability during peak compliance cycles.

Having processed 200+ million e-Invoices and 5 billion transactions, Cygnet.One combines scale with intelligence. Its architecture is engineered to support high-volumes, ensuring operational continuity as new mandates emerge across Europe and beyond. The platform is built with enterprise-grade security, encrypted data transmission, and compliance-aligned archiving.

Beyond technology, Cygnet.One actively collaborates with partners and industry leaders from CFOs to IT leaders to drive global e-Invoicing adoption and advance digital tax transformation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & MD, Cygnet.One, said,

“Global e-Invoicing is becoming the backbone of digital tax transformation worldwide. What we are witnessing is not just a compliance shift, but a structural transformation toward real-time Tax Assurance. Our mission is to enable global tax transformation by embedding VAT intelligence directly into every transaction ensuring invoices are validated, audit-ready, and regulator-aligned at source. We want enterprises to move from reactive reporting to continuous, data-driven tax governance.”

