Healthcare Holding Schweiz acquires share in Alpin Orthodontics 

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology, has further strengthened its portfolio through the acquisition of an equity stake in Alpin Orthodontics AG, headquartered in Lucerne. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.

Baar, Switzerland – March 2026

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of shares in Alpin Orthodontics AG. Alpin is one of Switzerland’s leading providers of orthodontic products and consumables, exclusively representing a number of renowned and innovative international manufacturers in the Swiss market. Since its founding in 1995, Alpin has built a strong reputation for deep technical expertise, personalized customer support, and outstanding reliability.

As part of the transaction, founder Florindo Palladino will reinvest in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG and, together with his son Silvio Palladino, will continue to lead the company, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alpin Orthodontics to our group and look forward to working closely together. The company is an excellent strategic fit with our ambition to partner with Switzerland’s leading specialized dental businesses. I am confident that both customers and suppliers will benefit significantly from this partnership. Together, we will enhance our nationwide coverage, broaden our product portfolio, and further strengthen our proximity to our customers.”

Florindo Palladino added: “We are very pleased to become part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz. The group’s concept and the people behind it have fully convinced us that this is the right next step for Alpin. Together, we will continue the company’s successful development in a sustainable manner while benefiting from the synergies within the group. It is particularly important to me to emphasize that there will not be any changes for our customers and suppliers – my son and I, as well as all other team members, will remain with the company.”

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leveragestechnology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called “Mittelstand”. The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

