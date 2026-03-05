Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming March Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

The Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, being held March 8 – 11 in Miami. Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst led discussion at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held March 10 – 12 in Miami. Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst led discussion at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The 2026 KeyBanc Virtual Healthcare Forum, being held March 17 – 18. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst led discussion at 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

A live webcast of the Leerink and KeyBanc presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the events.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

investors@repligen.com