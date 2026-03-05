Bitcoin Bancorp Launches Texas Deployment of Licensed Bitcoin ATM Network With First 50 ATM Installations

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, and among a small number of publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced the initial deployment of licensed Bitcoin ATMs across regional convenience-store locations beginning in Texas.

The Company has begun installing the first 50 licensed Bitcoin ATMs, representing the first phase of its previously announced strategy to deploy up to 200 additional crypto ATM machines during the first quarter of 2026. These installations mark the operational start of a broader rollout designed to expand Bitcoin Bancorp’s licensed Bitcoin ATM network across multiple U.S. retail markets.

“We are excited to begin the deployment of these licensed Bitcoin ATMs as the first phase of our planned network rollout,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. “A significant amount of strategic preparation has gone into building both the operational and compliance infrastructure required to support this expansion. As the network grows, we remain focused on delivering convenient retail access to digital assets while maintaining strong fraud-prevention safeguards and consumer-protection standards. That commitment to the customer experience is supported by the foundational technology behind our ATM platform and the security partnerships we have put in place.”

Across its growing network, Bitcoin Bancorp is focused on pairing access to digital assets with strong fraud-prevention and compliance controls. The Company believes that expanding retail access to cryptocurrency must be matched with responsible operating standards designed to keep the in-store experience safe, transparent, and familiar for everyday consumers. This mindset is particularly important as the Bitcoin Bancorp works to align its current retail rollout with both regional and nationally recognized convenience-store chains.

Mr. Noveshen continued, “The Texas rollout reflects what we view as a broader national trend, whereby retail environments are increasingly becoming access points for financial services. And with respect to cryptocurrencies, Texas is emerging as one of the more favorable environments for digital-asset innovation in the United States—supported by a pro-business climate and a rapidly expanding technology sector. Combined with one of the largest convenience-store and retail networks in the country, Texas represents a natural starting point for the deployment of next-generation financial infrastructure such as our licensed Bitcoin ATMs.”

Bitcoin Bancorp’s management firmly believes that regional and national convenience-store chains and locations represent a natural gateway for expanding responsible consumer access to digital assets through regulated and compliant infrastructure. And as Bitcoin Bancorp expands its licensed Bitcoin ATM footprint, management expects to continue deploying additional machines across Texas and other markets within the region. Particularly, as part of a broader national network expansion strategy focused on partnerships within large-scale retail environments and supported by its previously announced purchase of 1,000 Bitcoin ATM Kiosks.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) – is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts.

