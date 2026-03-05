Crypto Snack Partners with Sugary Hippo to Develop Snack Casino & Snack Bet Under Brand Licensing Agreement





Partnership positions $SNACK at the centre of a future utility-driven demand model across gaming, rewards, and payments

TALLINN, Estonia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Snack, the blockchain-based payments company behind the $SNACK token, has announced a major strategic partnership with Sugary Hippo Entertainment Ltd, a fully licensed iGaming operator, to develop Snack Casino and Snack Bet under a brand licensing agreement.

Under the agreement, Sugary Hippo will operate the online casino and sportsbook infrastructure, while Crypto Snack will license its brand and integrate the $SNACK token into the platform’s rewards and incentive model.

Snack Casino and Snack Bet are currently in development, with pre-registration now open as the platform prepares for launch. Further updates on rollout and timelines will be announced separately.

A Utility-Driven Demand Model

At the core of Snack Casino and Snack Bet is a simple principle: demand is driven by activity.

Every bonus, reward, and promotional incentive on the platform is intended to be paid in $SNACK tokens, creating a continuous usage loop:

→ Players receive bonuses in $SNACK

→ Rewards are distributed through gameplay and promotions

→ Token usage increases alongside platform activity

Unlike traditional token models that rely on speculation or passive holding, Crypto Snack’s long-term strategy is to tie demand directly to real user activity across its ecosystem.

Licensed iGaming Infrastructure

Upon launch, Snack Casino and Snack Bet will operate under fully licensed iGaming infrastructure provided by Sugary Hippo Entertainment Ltd.

The platform is being developed to support:

→ Cryptocurrency deposits across major digital assets

→ Fiat payment options

→ Conversion between crypto and local currencies

Additional operational details will be shared closer to launch.

Part of a Broader Ecosystem

The iGaming vertical forms one of five core pillars within the Crypto Snack ecosystem, alongside:

→ Crypto payments in sports partnerships

→ Real-world asset tokenisation (RWA)

→ Consumer rewards across 2,000+ brands

→ A unified app and wallet

Together, these verticals are designed to create multiple sources of activity and utility across the $SNACK ecosystem.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to building sustainable infrastructure,” said Stuart Morrison, CEO and Founder of Crypto Snack. “It’s about integrating real activity into a broader ecosystem where usage drives long-term value.”

A Differentiated Token Model

While many crypto gaming platforms operate proprietary tokens restricted to their own environments, $SNACK operates across multiple verticals — including payments, rewards, and tokenised assets — and is accessible through external exchanges and payment infrastructure.

The casino partnership extends that multi-utility model into the iGaming sector through a licensed operating partner.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack is a blockchain-based payments company building infrastructure to connect cryptocurrency to real-world commerce. Through its $SNACK utility token, the company powers transactions across sports, iGaming, real-world asset tokenisation, consumer rewards, and everyday payments.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Crypto Snack operates globally.

Website: https://cryptosnack.com/

X: @CryptoSnack_

Telegram: t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

About Sugary Hippo Entertainment Ltd

Sugary Hippo Entertainment Ltd is a next-generation iGaming operator focused on developing distinctive online casino and sportsbook brands built around player-first experiences, responsible gaming standards, and sustainable long-term growth.

The company provides licensed gaming infrastructure, operational management, and compliance oversight, enabling partner brands to scale efficiently.

Sugary Hippo operates globally, with headquarters in Belize, and is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros.

Website: snack.casino

X: @Snack_Casino

Telegram: t.me/Snack_Casino_Official

Media Contact

Stuart Morrison

contact@cryptosnack.com

