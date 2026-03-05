2026 United States Mint American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on Sale March 5

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin sales for the 2026 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on March 5 at noon ET. There is a household order limit of one per product option for the first 24 hours from the on-sale time.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRODUCT LIMIT* MINTAGE LIMIT** 26EB One Ounce Coin N/A 25,000 26EC One-Half Ounce Coin N/A 18,500 26ED One-Quarter Ounce Coin N/A 21,000 26EE One-Tenth Ounce Coin N/A 29,000 26EF Four-Coin Set (includes one of each weight) 15,000 N/A

* The product limit is the total available for each product code.

**The mintage limit represents the total coins produced for this denomination, including those contained in the four-coin set.

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each of these products, see images of the American Eagle Gold Proof Coins, or learn more about other American Eagle Coin products.

Struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint, these popular coins are collector versions of the official American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. To commemorate the semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, this special one-year issue of the American Eagle Gold Coin bears the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The obverse (heads) design features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ classic full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left.

The coins’ reverse (tails) design features a portrayal of a majestic eagle. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and "IN GOD WE TRUST," along with the face value and weight.

Each coin is encapsulated and then packaged in a black clamshell and black presentation case that fits into an outer sleeve with a limited-edition Semiquincentennial design. Coins and sets are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Pricing for the 2026 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins is in accordance with the United States Mint’s Pricing Policy.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

