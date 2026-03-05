Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy Expands Premier Women’s Health Services in Wynnum with Senior Clinical Appointment

Brisbane, QLD, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy is proud to announce a significant expansion of its clinical team and specialized service offerings with the appointment of Dimity Weaver, a highly experienced Senior Women’s Health Physiotherapist. This strategic growth reinforces the clinic’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitative care in the Wynnum and Brisbane regions, specifically addressing the increasing demand for expert pelvic health interventions.



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy has long served the local community, building a reputation for excellence through a patient-centered approach to physical wellness. By welcoming Dimity Weaver to the team, the clinic enhances its ability to provide high-level, evidence-based care alongside senior physiotherapist Eleni Cody. This expansion allows the facility to offer a more robust suite of services tailored to the complex physiological needs of women, ensuring that specialized care is accessible to those navigating various life stages, from prenatal support to postpartum recovery and beyond.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dimity Weaver to our senior clinical team, as her wealth of experience in pelvic health perfectly complements our existing expertise,” said Calum Fraser, Owner of Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy. “By expanding our capacity in this vital area, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing the Wynnum community with specialized, compassionate care that addresses the unique physiological needs of women at every stage of life. Our goal has always been to offer exceptional healthcare that empowers our patients, and this appointment is a major step forward in that mission.”



Specialized Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation and Pelvic Health Advocacy



The cornerstone of the expanded department is the delivery of expert Pelvic floor physiotherapy, a critical service that addresses conditions often left untreated due to a lack of specialized local practitioners. With the addition of senior expertise, the clinic provides comprehensive assessments and individualized treatment plans for pelvic organ prolapse, urinary and fecal incontinence, and pelvic pain syndromes. By utilizing advanced clinical techniques, the team helps patients regain control and confidence, significantly improving their quality of life. This specialized focus ensures that women in Wynnum no longer have to travel long distances to receive high-tier clinical intervention for sensitive and complex pelvic health concerns.



Collaborative Senior Clinical Expertise in Women’s Wellness



The synergy between Dimity Weaver and Eleni Cody creates a powerhouse of clinical knowledge within the clinic’s women’s health division. This collaborative environment ensures that every patient benefits from a collective decades-worth of experience in managing female-specific musculoskeletal issues. Whether addressing Diastasis Recti (abdominal separation), pregnancy-related girdle pain, or bone density concerns during menopause, the senior-led team applies a rigorous, evidence-based approach. This level of senior oversight acts as a significant trust signal for patients, providing them with the peace of mind that their recovery is being managed by practitioners who are recognized leaders in their respective fields of physiotherapy.



Integrated Physiotherapy Frameworks for Holistic Recovery



Beyond specialized women’s health, the clinic maintains its high standards across all Physiotherapy services, ensuring a holistic approach to physical rehabilitation. The expansion of the team allows for a more seamless integration between pelvic health and general musculoskeletal therapy. Many pelvic floor physiotherapy services issues are intrinsically linked to lower back pain, hip stability, and core strength; by having a diverse team of experts, the clinic can treat the “whole person” rather than just isolated symptoms. This integrated framework ensures that patients receiving treatment for sports injuries or post-surgical rehabilitation also have access to specialized advice regarding their internal health and core stability.



Advanced Diagnostic Care for Vestibular and Balance Disorders



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy continues to lead the way in specialized neurological care, particularly through its dedicated focus on vestibular physiotherapy. Vertigo, dizziness, and balance disorders can be particularly debilitating and are often linked to hormonal shifts or age-related changes in women. The clinic’s senior practitioners use sophisticated diagnostic maneuvers and rehabilitation exercises to treat conditions such as Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) and vestibular neuritis. By offering these advanced services alongside women’s health, the clinic provides a comprehensive care pathway for patients experiencing complex symptoms that affect their daily mobility and safety.



Targeted Pain Management through Evidence-Based Modalities



To complement manual therapy, the clinic incorporates Acupuncture and Dry Needling into its treatment programs to address chronic pain and muscle tension. These modalities are particularly effective for patients who may not respond to traditional massage alone. At Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy, these techniques are used as part of a broader, structured program to desensitize overactive nerves and release deep-seated trigger points. For women dealing with chronic pelvic pain or tension-related headaches, these evidence-based interventions provide a valuable tool for breaking the cycle of pain and restoring normal movement patterns, all delivered within a safe and clinical environment.



Restorative Soft Tissue Therapy and Remedial Massage Integration



Trust and physical restoration are further supported by the clinic’s experienced remedial massage therapists. Recognizing that physical health is multifaceted, the clinic offers deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, and relaxation techniques, including hot stone massage. These services are not merely for relaxation but are integrated into the clinical recovery plans for patients. For those undergoing intensive physiotherapy, remedial massage serves as a vital component for reducing muscle soreness, improving circulation, and enhancing the body’s natural healing processes. This multi-layered approach ensures that patients have access to every tool necessary for a complete and sustainable recovery.



Empowerment Through Community-Focused Health Education



The clinic’s mission extends beyond the treatment room, focusing heavily on educating and supporting individuals to maintain optimal physical health independently. This commitment to education is a core value, as the team believes that an informed patient is a more resilient one. Through one-on-one consultations and tailored home exercise programs, the senior staff at Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy empower women to understand their anatomy and the mechanics of their recovery. This proactive approach helps prevent the recurrence of injuries and fosters a community culture where physical health is prioritized as a long-term investment rather than a reactive necessity.



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy is currently accepting new patients for women’s health consultations and general physiotherapy. Residents of Wynnum and the surrounding suburbs are encouraged to experience the difference that senior clinical expertise and a compassionate, holistic approach can make in their health journey.



About Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy is a premier multi-disciplinary clinic located in Wynnum, QLD. Dedicated to offering exceptional healthcare, the clinic provides a wide range of services including physiotherapy, women’s health, vestibular rehabilitation, remedial massage, and acupuncture. The clinic’s mission is to support the community in achieving and maintaining optimal physical health through safe, effective, and evidence-based therapy delivered by highly experienced practitioners.



