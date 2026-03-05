Nicole Kruegel of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Named “On the Rise” Honoree at 2026 Florida Legal Awards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicole Kruegel , a Partner at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , has been named an “On the Rise” honoree in the Small Firms category as part of the 2026 Florida Legal Awards , presented by Daily Business Review and Law.com .

The Florida Legal Awards recognize attorneys and legal professionals who have made significant contributions to the legal industry across the state. All honorees will be recognized and winners announced at the awards ceremony on April 29, 2026, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

Kruegel was selected for the On the Rise (Small Firms) category, which honors emerging lawyers demonstrating exceptional leadership, litigation skill, and impact within the Florida legal community.

At Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, Kruegel has distinguished herself through her work in complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury litigation. She is known for her meticulous command of medical evidence and her ability to uncover critical information through sophisticated analysis of hospital electronic record systems, including the use of audit trails and metadata to trace the creation and modification of key documents.

One of Kruegel’s most notable matters involved the case of Ava D’Andrea, a young patient left permanently injured following scoliosis surgery. Kruegel served as co-lead counsel alongside Shareholder Sean C. Domnick in litigation that exposed significant discovery misconduct by the defendant hospital system. The case reached trial in 2025 and ultimately resolved in a confidential settlement designed to secure long-term care and support for the child and her family.

“Nicole brings extraordinary discipline and precision to every case she handles,” said Domnick. “Her ability to master complex medical records, identify critical evidence, and present a compelling narrative in court makes her an exceptional advocate for clients facing life-altering injuries.”

Kruegel’s work reflects Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa’s broader commitment to holding institutions accountable and securing meaningful outcomes for families affected by medical negligence and catastrophic harm.

The Florida Legal Awards, organized by the Daily Business Review and Law.com editorial staff with input from members of the Florida legal community, celebrate attorneys, law firms, and organizations whose work has had a significant impact on the legal profession and the communities they serve.

Kruegel and the other honorees will be recognized at the awards ceremony on April 29 in Miami.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

