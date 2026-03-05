ABLi Therapeutics to Present at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

ATLANTA and BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address diseases that arise from activation of Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl kinases), announced today that Milton H. Werner, Ph.D., Director, Chairman and CEO of ABLi will present at the upcoming Citizens Life Sciences Conference, to be held in person and virtually in Miami, FL, March 10-11, 2026.

A webcast of Dr. Werner’s presentation can be accessed from the link provided below.

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 03:25 PM

Webcast: Click Here

Dr. Werner will provide updates on the progress made in the Company’s clinical pipeline, advancement of risvodetinib into Phase 3 and more detail on tissue, blood and brain-imaging biomarkers that will enable a comprehensive understanding of treatment benefit of risvodetinib by dose.

About Risvodetinib (ABLi-148009)

Risvodetinib is a potent, selective small-molecule inhibitor of the non-receptor c-Abl kinases, designed for once-daily oral use that targets the underlying biological mechanisms driving Parkinson’s disease initiation and progression. Risvodetinib is believed to be a disease-modifying therapy that halts disease progression and reverses the functional loss arising from Parkinson’s disease inside and outside of the brain. All marketed therapeutic approaches to treat Parkinson’s help manage the symptoms of the disease, but there are currently no available treatments to slow or stop the disease’s relentless progression. Recently, risvodetinib was the first monotherapy shown to improve patient quality of life in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (NCT NCT05424276) and simultaneously reduced the underlying synuclein aggregate pathology in untreated Parkinson’s disease. Risvodetinib currently has intellectual property protection beyond 2036.

About ABLi Therapeutics

ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”) applies innovative medicinal chemistry and a deep understanding of disease biology to develop small molecule therapeutics that target the cause of diseases that arise from activation or dysfunction of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl). Leveraging its expertise in drug design, ABLi utilizes clinically validated data of kinase inhibitors to design and develop novel product candidates with enhanced penetration into the brain, greater potency and target selectivity, and improved safety to treat diseases in which Abl kinase activation or dysfunction is implicated. The Company’s primary focus is on developing therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease and the Parkinson’s-related neurodegenerative diseases Multiple System Atrophy and Dementia with Lewy Body that are all associated with Abl kinase activation or dysfunction. For more information visit www.ablitherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

