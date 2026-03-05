Monterra Stucco Rebrands from ICE Stucco Repair to Reflect the Premium Homes It Serves

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE Stucco Repair, a trusted stucco remediation company serving Houston-area homeowners, announced today that it has officially rebranded as Monterra Stucco.

While the name and visual identity are new, the leadership, team, processes, and workmanship standards remain exactly the same.

“Nothing about our ownership, our team, or our warranty has changed,” said Mike Fransen, Co-Owner of Monterra Stucco. “What has changed is the clarity of our brand. Over time, we realized our former name was creating confusion and distracting from what matters most, helping homeowners protect their investment with repairs done the right way.”

Why the Change

The rebrand reflects Monterra’s continued focus on serving owners of high-value homes who need more than surface-level repairs.

Homeowners facing stucco failure often feel overwhelmed by conflicting contractor opinions, unclear scopes of work, and uncertainty about long-term solutions. Monterra Stucco positions itself as the guide in that process, offering clear assessments, tailored repair plans, and workmanship designed to last.

The new name was chosen to better represent the premium homes the company serves and the level of expertise it brings to every project.

“This is the same company and the same people our customers have trusted for years,” Fransen added. “Monterra Stucco simply aligns our name with the quality of our work.”

What Homeowners and Partners Should Know

Monterra Stucco is the new name for ICE Stucco Repair.

Ownership and leadership remain unchanged.

Active projects, warranties, and service standards continue without interruption.

The company’s phone numbers and service processes remain the same.

To support the transition, Monterra Stucco has published a detailed FAQ on its website and is communicating directly with past customers, referral partners, and vendors.

About Monterra Stucco

Monterra Stucco is a Houston-based stucco repair and remediation company specializing in diagnosing and correcting stucco failure for residential homeowners. The company is known for clear assessments, honest scopes of work, and repairs that protect the long-term health, value, and appearance of the home.

Formerly known as ICE Stucco Repair, Monterra Stucco continues to serve the greater Houston area with the same team, same standards, and the same commitment to doing the work right the first time.

For more information, visit monterrastucco.com.

Contact:

estimating@monterrastucco.com

281-733-3106