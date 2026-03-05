New Survey Reveals Over Half of Americans Delayed Healthcare in Past Year, Citing Cost and Schedule Conflicts as Primary Barriers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey commissioned by Nice Healthcare reveals a clear and consequential breakdown in the American healthcare continuum: 52% of U.S. adults have delayed or skipped necessary care in the past 12 months. The findings, gathered from over 1,000 adults, paint a troubling picture of a system where cost uncertainty and rigid scheduling are forcing millions—particularly working-age Americans—to forgo treatment, leading to increased anxiety, prolonged illness, and reduced workplace productivity.

The data challenges the assumption that having insurance means people can access care. Even among those with employer-sponsored insurance, half reported delaying care. This figure spikes dramatically for independent workers, freelancers, and consultants who purchase their own insurance, 72% of whom delayed or skipped medical attention in the last year.

"We are witnessing a structural incompatibility between how healthcare is delivered and how modern Americans live and work," said Thompson Aderinkomi, CEO at Nice Healthcare. "When half the population is skipping care, it isn’t just a patient compliance issue; it’s a system design failure. We are seeing a generation accumulate 'health debt' that will have long-term economic and physical consequences."

Gen X is Priced Out. Millennials Are Squeezed for Time.

The survey highlights distinct generational divides in why care is delayed. While Baby Boomers remain relatively engaged with the healthcare system, working-age generations are dropping out at alarming rates.

Gen X, often called the "sandwich generation" due to dual caregiving responsibilities for children and aging parents, is being priced out of care.

48% of Gen X skipped care specifically because out-of-pocket costs were too high.

48% of Gen X skipped care specifically because out-of-pocket costs were too high.
40% of Gen X cite cost as their primary barrier, significantly higher than Millennials (34%) or Boomers (25%).





Conversely, younger generations are battling a different barrier: time. The traditional 9-to-5 healthcare model is failing younger workers.

34% of Gen Z and 31% of Millennials delayed care simply because it didn’t fit their schedule.

34% of Gen Z and 31% of Millennials delayed care simply because it didn't fit their schedule.
39% of Millennials delayed care because they "didn't feel sick enough," signaling a dangerous trend of symptom minimization and skipped preventive measures.

30% of Millennials delayed mental health care specifically, compared to just 5% of Boomers.





Cost Uncertainty is as Prohibitive as High Prices

The survey finds that financial barriers are not solely about the final bill but also about fear of the unknown. While 38% of Americans delayed care due to high out-of-pocket costs, 29% delayed care due to uncertainty about costs.

This lack of price transparency is causing a massive drop-off in preventive medicine. The data shows:

22% of adults delayed an annual physical or wellness visit.

delayed an annual physical or wellness visit. 18% put off vital preventive screenings, including bloodwork and cancer screenings.

put off vital preventive screenings, including bloodwork and cancer screenings.
26% cited cost uncertainty as a primary reason for avoiding care, a higher percentage than those who complained about appointment wait times (20%).





Delayed Care Is Snowballing Into Health Debt

Delaying healthcare does not save money; it shifts costs to individuals' mental and physical well-being and creates downstream productivity losses for employers. The survey indicates that postponing care frequently turns manageable issues into serious conditions.

Respondents reported severe consequences after delaying medical attention:

38% experienced increased stress or anxiety—the top-reported consequence, outranking physical deterioration.

experienced increased stress or anxiety—the top-reported consequence, outranking physical deterioration. 29% said their symptoms lasted longer than expected.

said their symptoms lasted longer than expected. 29% experienced reduced energy or stamina, directly impacting work performance.

experienced reduced energy or stamina, directly impacting work performance. 21% reported that their condition had become more serious.





The impact on the workforce is becoming clear 30% of Millennials reported needing more time off work after delaying care, compared to just 3% of Boomers, suggesting that the "push through it" mentality is resulting in more sick days and lost productivity in the long run.

