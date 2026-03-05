authID Selected by Top Financial Platform Serving More Than 100 Banks, to Provide Biometric Verification for Banking Customers

Partnership brings advanced identity validation and AI deepfake authentication to more than 100 financial institutions

DENVER, CO , March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity authentication and fraud-prevention solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with a top financial infrastructure provider for U.S. banks that will help them secure their fintech platform and better compete in today’s digital-first banking landscape.

The infrastructure company is deploying the integrated solution at the first of their more than 100 banking customers to secure commercial, in-branch, and digital channels. The solution will also be used by the bank’s call center to biometrically verify the identities of callers.

U.S. banking infrastructure faces many challenges in safeguarding the financial ecosystem:

The pivot to real-time payments increases the risk from fraudulent email attacks and synthetic IDs

The use of voice recognition by many banks leaves them vulnerable to impersonation attacks

Account takeover is another chronic threat due to social engineering, malware, AI deepfakes, and SMS hijacking

Security that greatly increases friction drives away customers

Fragmented solutions with multiple vendors can create large security gaps

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH AND DEMAND

The FDIC reports there are more than 4,300 U.S. banks and over 8,600 banks globally, citing researchers at IBISWorld. Juniper Research further reports that the global fraud detection and prevention market for the banking industry alone, estimated at $21 billion in 2025, is forecast to grow to $39 billion by 2030. AI-generated threats and increasing regulatory requirements, the demand for integrated security platforms will grow in parallel.

authID ensures that all visitors to the partner platform are who they claim to be. The biometric verification capabilities of authID validate physical IDs and live individuals, as well as the match between them, so that only legitimate applicants are onboarded to the platform. authID’s PrivacyKey™ then generates a cryptographic key which is used in verifying those users on all return visits, protecting user privacy and supporting compliance laws by eliminating the storage of biometric data.

The use of biometrics for authentication also eliminates the risks of passwords, OTP, emails and stolen devices. Only a legitimate banking customer’s face enables access.

This banking platform partner is integrating authID Proof™ and PrivacyKeyTM technologies into its universal onboarding and customer-management platform, allowing its 100-plus banking clients, with assets ranging from $10 billion to $150 billion, to seamlessly deliver enterprise-grade, privacy-preserving biometric onboarding and authentication to their customers.

The partner’s financial ecosystem is community and regional banks, which make up 92-95% of all US banks according to the FDIC. authID’s innovative solutions provide a greater competitive advantage in this often underserved section of the industry.

“This partnership represents another major milestone in authID’s expansion across the financial services sector,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “By powering secure, frictionless identity verification for a large number of regional and community banks, we’re demonstrating the scalability of our platform and the growing market demand for privacy-preserving, deepfake-resistant authentication.”

The partnership was shaped by several differentiating factors:

authID’s Proof and PrivacyKey solutions provide document verification and biometric re-authentication, allowing customers to verify once and reauthenticate seamlessly throughout their banking lifecycle.

authID’s cryptographic identity architecture and liveness detection prevent replay and spoofing attacks while protecting privacy by ensuring sensitive biometric data is never stored or shared.

authID’s SDKs and APIs support consistent user experiences across digital, call-center, and in-branch environments, with the flexibility to escalate from KYC to full document verification when risk signals appear.

Through authID’s developer-ready platform, the partner controls the branding and flow of the digital experience.

authID’s SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications align with stringent financial-industry requirements, complementing the partner’s regulated infrastructure.

By delivering a solid foundation of identity assurance and privacy protection, authID enables its financial services partners to provide industry-leading biometric security, and maintain a competitive edge for their partners over institutions that still rely on legacy defenses such as passwords, voice recognition, device-bound products, and other vulnerable factors. authID’s integrated platform empowers regional banks to safeguard their customers with the most powerful identity verification on the market, and defend against the growing threat of AI deepfakes and other attacks. As regional banks experience renewed strength through increased liquidity, favorable interest rates, and mergers, authID protects the integrity of their systems as its own footprint grows in that industry.





About authID Inc.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, preventing cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology, authID provides the most secure digital identity experience. authID’s IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, please visit www.authID.ai

Investor Relations Contacts

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai