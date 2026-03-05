Texas Original Opens Five New Locations to Expand Medical Marijuana Access Across the State

BASTROP, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Original, the state’s leading medical cannabis provider, announced today new satellite locations in Plano and San Antonio, and pickup facilities in Lubbock, Nacogdoches and Tyler, Texas. The five sites will serve an addressable market of more than 14,000 patients and allow patients to access their prescribed medication closer to home, minimizing travel and improving convenience.

“Strengthening access to safe, reliable medical marijuana remains our driving mission,” said Nico Richardson, CEO at Texas Original. “These new locations allow more Texans to receive their medicine locally, reflecting our commitment to serving patients in every corner of the state.”





Satellite locations, authorized under House Bill 46, allow licensed medical marijuana providers to operate Department of Public Safety‑approved locations where medicine can be securely stored onsite. Unlike traditional pickup sites—which require same‑day transport from a central facility—satellite locations can maintain inventory overnight, enabling same‑day pickup and more flexible access for patients.



Texas Original now operates four approved satellite locations with others in Houston Heights and South Austin, and 14 pickup sites statewide—strengthening Texas’ largest distribution network and advancing responsible, patient‑focused access to life-changing medicine across the Texas Compassionate Use Program. Additional openings are planned for 2026 as Texas Original continues its statewide expansion.





New satellite locations include:

Plano — Now Open Address: 601 West 15th St, Ste 102, Plano, Texas 75075 Hours: Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



San Antonio — Now Open Address: 1464 Austin Hwy, Ste 104, San Antonio, Texas 78209 Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



New pickup locations include:

Lubbock — Now Open Address: 421 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, Texas 79416 Hours: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Nacogdoches — Now Open

Address: 1320 N University Dr, Suite C, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961 Hours: Saturdays, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Tyler — Now Open

Address: 11980 Hwy 64 E, Suite C, Tyler, Texas 75707 Hours: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.





Continued Statewide Growth

These new locations follow the opening of Texas Original’s 75,000-square-foot Bastrop production facility, which significantly increases cultivation and manufacturing capacity. The added scale enables Texas Original to reach more communities and support the state’s growing patient population through a combination of delivery routes, satellite locations and pickup options.





Product Innovation

The company also recently introduced Texas’s first medical cannabis concentrate products, including an oral RSO syringe and an oral distillate syringe, expanding access to treatment options to meet critical patient needs.





Availability

Patients enrolled in the Texas Compassionate Use Program can place orders at www.texasoriginal.com and select the most convenient satellite or pickup location.

About Texas Original

Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide high quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. The company is committed to maintaining the integrity of Texas through quality, consistency and safety in every product it produces. Texas Original is headquartered in Bastrop, Texas, with a growing network of delivery routes, satellite facilities and pickup locations statewide. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.



