Manifest Names Betsy Ross Chief Client Officer

CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manifest, the independent full-service agency, today announced Betsy Ross has joined the company as Chief Client Officer. Ross’ hire reinforces Manifest’s commitment to deepening client partnerships and scaling its fully integrated model built to win the middle journey and accelerate growth.

Ross joins Manifest from BarkleyOKRP at a moment when marketers are consolidating rosters, demanding measurable outcomes, and looking beyond the largest holding company networks for senior- level attention, speed, and accountability. As mid-size agencies compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace, Manifest is investing in leadership and integration to deliver end-to-end impact across brand, content, experience, and performance.

“Betsy is the kind of client- first leader we are building Manifest around,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Manifest. “Her appointment is both a statement and a catalyst. We are entering 2026 focused on scaling what makes us different, investing in the leaders and technology that elevate our work, and pursuing acquisitions that expand our capabilities and accelerate client impact.”

As Chief Client Officer, Ross will lead Manifest’s client leadership organization, strengthen executive relationships, and drive a consistent, high impact client experience across strategy, creative, experience, and performance. She will oversee the end-to- end client engagement model, with priorities that include strengthening account leadership, streamlining cross functional delivery, and ensuring teams are aligned to shared outcomes.

“Manifest has a clear point of view and a clear purpose,” said Betsy Ross, Chief Client Officer at Manifest. “Brands win when they connect brand and performance through seamless experiences that earn preference. I am excited to join at this moment, deepen partnerships, and help clients win the middle journey with integrated work that drives growth.”

Manifest is an independent full-service agency with offices in Chicago, New York City, Washington DC, Phoenix and Southwest Michigan. Focused on tackling the hardest part of the customer journey, the middle, they help clients turn consideration into preference and drive results that ripple across the full funnel. With deep expertise in content strategy, brand journalism, creative, digital experience, and marketing technology, Manifest delivers integrated solutions that move consumers, customers, and markets.

